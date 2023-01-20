‘You’re not idiots’ - Rishi Sunak defends his decision not to cut taxes

Daniel Martin
·6 min read
Rishi Sunak, on his visit to Morecambe, has reiterated his commitment to levelling up - Owen Humphreys/PA
Rishi Sunak, on his visit to Morecambe, has reiterated his commitment to levelling up - Owen Humphreys/PA

Rishi Sunak suggested that only “idiots” fail to understand why he does not immediately cut taxes to boost the economy.

The Prime Minister insisted he does want to reduce taxation, but argued that the Covid pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine mean he cannot do so yet.

“You're not idiots, you know what's happened,” he told an audience in Morecambe, Lancashire.

His remark sparked a backlash among Tory MPs and business leaders, who said tax cuts were needed to give the economy a boost.

It emerged on Thursday that thousands of council tax payers will pay average rates of more than £2,400 from April.

Rutland and Nottingham councils - already among England’s most expensive areas for council tax - have announced plans to increase its bills by five per cent, the maximum amount allowed.

A Telegraph analysis has found that more than three quarters of districts are set to charge average Band D bills of more than £2,000.

In a sharp contrast with the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, attacked the Tories' “failure to grow the economy” at an appearance in Davos on Thursday.

And Sir Michael Sorrell, founder of the world's largest advertising group, warned that the Government must lower taxes and remove red tape if it wants to drive long-term growth and “reach the sunny uplands”.

James Dyson - Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph
James Dyson - Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph

The row over Mr Sunak’s comments came after Sir James Dyson, the billionire entrepreneur, criticised the burden of increasing tax on businesses, writing in the Telegraph that the “short sighted” and “stupid” approach by Mr Sunak's Government was keeping Britain in a state of “Covid inertia”.

Earlier this week, some Conservative MPs aligned with Liz Truss's tax-cutting agenda met for the first time as part of the “Conservative Growth Group”.

Speaking in Morecambe on Thursday as he unveiled a new tranche of levelling-up money, the Prime Minister said: “I'm a Conservative, I want to cut your taxes... I wish I could do that tomorrow quite frankly, but the reason we can't is because of all the reasons you know.

“You're not idiots, you know what's happened.

“We had a massive pandemic for two years, we had to shut the country down, do a bunch of extraordinary things that didn't come cheap. Now we've got this war going on which is having an enormous impact on inflation and interest rates.”

Mr Sunak said it “takes a bit of work” to get the state of the public finances “where it needs to be”.

But he vowed to strengthen the economy, secure lower interest rates and get a “grip of” soaring inflation.

He added: “Trust me that's what I'm going to do for you this year, that's what we're going to do while I'm Prime Minister and if we do those things we will be able to cut your taxes.”

John Longworth, the pro-Brexit former director general of the British Chamber of Commerce, said Mr Suank’s use of the word idiot “shows a certain level of desperation on his part”.

“The only idiot in the room is Rishi Sunak,” he said. “It is quite ridiculous that he should take this line, as the UK had the lowest GDP to debt ratio in the G7 when he took office.

“We should cut tax and regulation, stimulate the economy and enterprise - and that will generate tax revenues.

“It is a bizarre situation that we are in, where we have people at the top of government who do not believe in growth. They need to go and read Mrs Thatcher.”

A senior Tory MP who backed Ms Truss said: “We do want tax cuts and I don't think I'm an idiot, frankly. The only way to stimulate the economy is to cut taxes and that's the conservative way, it always has been.

“I know he does want to cut taxes and I look forward to the day we can reduce taxes because that's the way to generate the wealth and the jobs that we need.”

‘We desperately need a growth strategy’

John Redwood, the former Cabinet minister, said: “A tax cut in the budget is essential to help people. We are overtaxing businesses and individuals.

“Tax cuts are eminently affordable: in fact it is the tax rises we can’t afford, stopping growth and higher pay. This is not the way to go: we desperately need a growth strategy.

“The way to get the deficit down is to grow the economy, and that is what we need to do.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak viewed people who wanted tax cuts as “idiots”, a Downing Street spokesman said: “He didn't call anybody an idiot and he himself set out his ambitions to reduce the tax burden over time.

“He said that the worst thing he could do is make promises he can't keep and saddle a country with more debt.

“And he set out once again that his overall ambition is to reduce tax. But that needs to be when we have when we have economic stability and inflation's come down.”

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, would like to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty announced in March last year to run for another year if the economic outlook improves, The Times reported.

Analysis by the Telegraph and the TaxPayers’ Alliance found that the vast majority of districts are facing Band D council tax bills in excess of £2,000 next year.

Town halls are making their decisions on rates in the next few weeks.

If all areas put up council tax by the maximum amount - which they are expected to do thanks to soaring inflation - then there would be 255 districts paying more than this. That is up from 171 last year and 104 the year before.

Town halls have been told they can put up bills by as much as five per cent this year, while police forces can also increase the amount they charge by £15, and fire brigades £5.

If Rutland’s local Leicestershire police and fire authorities use this maximum spending power, its residents will see Band D bills increase to £2,418 - the highest in the country.

In Nottingham, if the local police and fire services increase their charges by the maximum, the bills would be £2,412 from April.

The Telegraph analysis suggests that, across the country, a total of 20 districts could be on course to setting Band D bills in excess of £2,300.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Heads for Second Weekly Advance as China Outlook Brightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a second weekly gain as optimism over stronger Chinese demand overshadowed a weaker outlook in other major economies.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamWest Texas Intermediate rose to

  • Can Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis re-create Michigan's Hillsdale College in his state?

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to create a Hillsdale of the South by reshaping New College of Florida. Here's what to know about the college.

  • Asian Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Lunar New Year: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks shook off worries from rising interest rates and economic risks to advance on Friday before Lunar New Year holidays interrupt trading across many markets in the region next week.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Should investors buy this risky biotech stock as the company moves toward bringing its first major treatment to market?

  • UK PM Sunak apologises for not wearing a seatbelt - spokesperson

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for an error of judgment after he rode in a car without wearing his seatbelt in order to film a clip for social media, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday. The clip, where Sunak discusses the government's latest round of funding to "level up" communities around the country, was widely shared on social media as Sunak addressed the camera from the back of his car without wearing a seatbelt.

  • US forces capture global ISIS recruiter in Syria helicopter assault

    U.S. forces captured a global ISIS recruiter during a helicopter assault in Syria alongside allied forces. The U.S. has roughly 900 soldiers stationed in the country.

  • Coronavirus updates for Jan. 19: Here’s what to know in South Carolina this week

    Mask wearing is now recommended in nearly two dozen SC counties, health officials say. Here’s where.

  • 2023 NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud leapfrogs Bryce Young to No. 1

    In Doug Farrar's latest mock draft, C.J. Stroud beats Bryce Young to the first overall pick, with one team trading up to select him.

  • Alec Baldwin Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Tragic 'Rust' Shooting

    It’s been almost a year and a half since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico. On Thursday, Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced in a written statement that charges would be filed related to Hutchins’ death. Alec […]

  • Australian Open day four: Good Evans, magical Murray wins Melbourne marathon

    The story of the fourth day of action.

  • UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt

    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England. Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.”

  • Clarkson's comments about Meghan 'have no place on ITV'

    There is “no place on ITV” for Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex, the broadcaster’s boss has said.

  • NFL to play five games in Germany and England next season

    The NFL will play two regular season games in Germany in 2023, the league announced on Thursday.The NFL, which hosted its first regular season game on German soil when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Seattle Seahawks in Munich in November, had previously announced plans to play one game per year in the country from 2022 to 2025.

  • Modesto’s sister city in Ukraine no longer untouched by atrocities of war

    `I suppose we knew the charm could not last forever,’ writes opinions editor Garth Stapley.

  • Heavy Snow Moves Into Michigan's Upper Peninsula

    Heavy snow and some light drizzle moved northward over Michigan on Thursday morning, January 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Tony Manfredonia said he filmed this video on Thursday morning from Petoskey, northwest of Gaylord. Petoskey was under a winter weather advisory as the NWS warned of snow accumulations up to 5 inches and potential 40 mph wind gusts. Credit: Tony Manfredonia via Storyful

  • Reform UK’s support in Blue Wall has doubled since Rishi Sunak became PM

    Support for Reform UK has doubled in the Blue Wall since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister, new polling has shown.

  • US using secret ammunition stockpile in Israel to help Ukraine

    The United States is using a secret ammunition stockpile in Israel intended for regional conflicts to provide Ukraine with thousands of artillery shells, according to the New York Times.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • 'Stop With The Stupid': Ex-RNC Chair Fact-Checks Marjorie Taylor Greene On Debt

    “She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about,” Michael Steele said of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

    When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. Just one example of tech's response: Software giant Microsoft is the latest big companies to announce thousands of job cuts, around 10,000. CEO Satya Nadella said the software giant was "seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one."