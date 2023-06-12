'Not what Indianapolis is about': Violent weekend leaves 4 kids among 23 shot

Indianapolis was hit by a wave of violence over the weekend, with 18 shootings from Friday afternoon to the end of the day Sunday.

At least 23 people were injured, including 4 children in the separate shootings that occurred across the city.

Two of the children were shot accidentally, while a 12-year-old boy was shot during a party at a short-term rental property, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives believe several of the shootings occurred during disagreements or fights, while another may be connected to road rage.

Many of the shootings remain under investigation.

A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday night on the east side of the city.

City reaches 100 homicides

His death pushed the city’s homicide total for 2023 to at least 100 people killed. Of those killings, at least 84 people were killed in criminal homicides, according to police.

Criminal homicides do not include accidental or self-defense killings. By this time last year, the city had 95 total homicides, with 92 of them criminal homicides.

“I want to begin by acknowledging all the families, residents, officers, detectives and especially the children who were impacted this weekend by the senseless violence," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor in a video posted Monday afternoon.

Taylor encouraged firearm owners to keep their weapons locked, unloaded and separate from their ammunition to keep children from getting ahold of and hurting themselves with the guns. Far too many children have accidentally shot themselves in Indianapolis this year, the police chief said.

“What we saw this weekend is not what Indianapolis is about," Taylor said. "Our residents deserve much better than what happened. Our families deserve better and our children certainly deserve better."

Below is the information released by IMPD so far on shootings from the weekend:

Friday around 2 p.m.: 13-year-old in critical condition after shooting

Officers responding to a person shot found a 13-year-old boy in critical condition after he was shot. The boy was transported to Riley Hospital and a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection with the shooting.

The shooting occurred on Indianapolis’ east side in the 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street.

Friday around 4:30 p.m.: Woman injured in shooting

One woman was transported to the hospital with gunshot injuries after police were called to the 3500 block of North Colorado Avenue. A second person was found at the scene with stab injuries.

Both people were awake and breathing when located by police.

Investigators believe the shooting was spurred by an argument and fight between two women. Everyone involved were known to each other and have been identified, but no arrests have been made yet.

Friday around 5:30 p.m.: Self-inflicted shooting reported

Officers responded to the 8100 block of River Bay Drive on the northeast side of Indianapolis for a person shot. Investigators determined the shooting was self-inflicted. The person was in critical condition.

Friday around 5:30 p.m.: 8-year-old injured in self-inflicted, accidental shooting

An 8-year-old child was transported to Riley Hospital after they were injured in a self-inflicted, accidental shooting on the west side of Indianapolis. The child is in stable condition and the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Breton Street.

Friday around 9 p.m.: Justin Lamont Burrell, 35, dies in shooting

Officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Station Street around 9 p.m. on the east side of Indianapolis.

They found Justin Lamont Burrell, 35, in critical condition with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information on a suspect or suspects.

Friday around 10 p.m.:11-year-old girl injured in shooting

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in the 4100 block of South Post Road on the southeast side of Indianapolis. She was transported to Riley Hospital. A suspected was detained then released, pending further investigation.

Detectives believe the shooting was accidental.

The shooting marked the third time a child became a victim to gun violence Friday. The following morning, Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement decrying the shootings.

“Last night, gun violence harmed several people across Indianapolis, including multiple children who sustained injuries in separate, accidental shootings,” his statement said. “Yet their true cause was no accident. I share the anger of our community in the proliferation and reckless use of firearms in Indianapolis.”

Accidental shootings have increased significantly in Indianapolis in the past year, to the tune of a 46% increase since July 2022.

Saturday around 3 a.m.: Man with graze wound injury walks into Eskenazi Hospital

Officers were called to Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis after a man walked in with gunshot injuries. The man had a graze wound.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred near East Washington Street and Parkview Drive on the east side of Indianapolis near Willard Park, however, no crime scene was located.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information.

Saturday around 4 a.m.: Three people shot in downtown Indianapolis

Officers were called to 65 East Pearl Street on a report of a person shot. They found two people with gunshot injuries and a third person with gunshot injuries a short distance away in the 200 block of South Meridian Street.

All three victims were transported to hospitals in stable condition. A suspect was detained by detectives then released pending further investigation.

The shooting occurred outside near several downtown bars, not long after they would have closed for the night.

Saturday around 6:30 p.m.: One man shot in “possible driving dispute”

Officers were called to Community Hospital East on the east side of the city after a man walked into the hospital with gunshot injuries.

The man was in stable condition. Investigators believe the shooting occurred near the 3700 block of North Post Road on the east side of the city during a “possible driving dispute,” according to IMPD.

No crime scene has been located and the shooting remains under investigation.

Saturday around 9:45 p.m.: Person in serious condition after south side shooting

Police were called to near South East Street and Lincoln Street on a report of a person shot. The person was in serious, but stable condition. Detectives believe the shooting occurred near the 200 block of East Caven Street.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Saturday around 10:30 p.m.: Person in stable condition after walking into Eskenazi Hospital

Officers were once again called to Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis after a person walked in with gunshot injuries. The person was in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred near East 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolos. No crime scene was located, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Sunday around 1:30 a.m.: Person in critical condition after walking into IU Health Methodist Hospital

One person was driven to IU Health Methodist Hospital on the north side of the city with gunshot injuries in critical condition.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred in the 600 block of South High School Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

An investigation into the shooting remains active.

Sunday around 2 a.m.: 12-year-old boy injured in shooting at short-term rental party

Officers were called to the first block of North Devon Avenue on a report of shots fired. They found a 12-year-old boy with gunshot injuries, who was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives learned the shooting was connected to a party at a short-term rental property nearby.

Two men were arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance, and alcohol and narcotics-related charges while the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Sunday around 3:00 a.m.: Two people seriously injured in shooting

Police were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West 16th Street around 3 a.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Two people were found with gunshot injuries and transported to hospitals.

One person was in critical condition, while the other was serious condition after the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Sunday around 5:30 a.m.: Man shot on north side of Indy

Officers were called to the 2300 block of East 34th Street and found a man with gunshot injuries. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Sunday around 7 a.m.: Two men in stable condition after walking into Community Hospital East

Two men walked into Community Hospital East with gunshot injuries. They are both in stable condition. Police believe the shooting occurred at a separate location, but a crime scene has not been located.

An investigation is ongoing.

Sunday around 5:30 p.m.: Person drives to hospital for treatment after shooting

Police were called to the 3700 block of Roseway Lane on the east side of the city on a report of a person shot. By the time officers arrived, the injured person had driven themself to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives believe there was a disagreement between the person shot and another person before the shooting. A suspect was detained and later released, pending further investigation.

Sunday around 9 p.m.: Two people shot on east side of Indianapolis

Officers were called to near the intersection of South State Avenue and Palmer Street around 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found two people with gunshot injuries and a third person with other injuries.

The shooting was sparked by a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and hit the other with a brick. Two men were shot during the fight, while another man fled and broke into nearby home with a gun.

The man who fled was arrested and charged with burglary, unlawful possession, criminal recklessness, and battery, while police are still investigating who is responsible for shooting the two men.

