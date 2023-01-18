'Not an intentional act': Former CPD officer admits mishandling rape cases, gets probation

Former Cincinnati police officer Christopher Schroder (right) sits with attorney Mike Allen during his plea hearing on Wednesday.

A former Cincinnati police officer admitted in court on Wednesday to improperly handling cases including rapes and sensitive cases involving minors while working in the department's personal crimes section.

Christopher Schroder, 53, pleaded guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty, a misdemeanor. He tendered his resignation from the police department Wednesday morning and must surrender his state policing certificate, which is required to be an officer anywhere in Ohio.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch sentenced Schroder to five years of probation. He must also serve 500 hours of community service and pay $3,750 in fines. If Schroder violates his probation, he'll be ordered to serve 450 days in jail.

"The victims of these sex crimes − children, adults, women − put their trust in you and the Cincinnati Police Department in investigating their crimes," Branch said during Schroder's sentencing. "The victims in this case have been victimized a second time, because of the lack of investigation and now the knowledge of that lack of investigation that will reopen all of those wounds again."

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has said two special investigators were appointed to review Schroder's cases going back to 2007 after an audit of the personal crimes section conducted in 2021 showed problems with his cases.

The office reported that 47 of the more than 800 cases reviewed showed "significant deficiencies." Among the problems discovered by investigators were:

Reports of underage pregnancies with little-to-no investigation.

Lengthy delays in rape kit submissions.

Inadequate investigation relating to vulnerable victims like young children and those with mental health issues.

Cases in which no investigation occurred.

Failures to submit DNA swabs.

Incorrect entries relating to DNA findings.

Interim Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier said all cases with deficiencies have been referred back to the Cincinnati Police Department for further investigation.

Mike Allen, Schroder's lawyer, stressed that the 47 cases cited by prosecutors do not reflect what the former officer has pleaded guilty to. "He's not admitting to 47 counts. He's admitting to five," Allen said.

"He's a good man and he was a good cop who made mistakes and owned up to them," Allen said of his client.

Retired Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Anne Flanagan, one of the investigators reviewing Schroder's cases, said a 48th mishandled case recently came to light.

"I just want to apologize to everyone that my actions have affected," Schroder said in court on Wednesday. "It was not an intentional act by any means."

Schroder's personnel file shows his supervisor knew about problems with how rape kits were being handled as early as 2016.

"Several rape kits were located at Children's Hospital which had been there for several months, four of these kits belonged to cases assigned [to] PO Christopher Schroder," the file states.

He was disciplined and his responsibilities were explained to him, but he remained on the job.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said Schroder's direct supervisor chose to retire shortly after the deficiencies were discovered. She said the department has since laid out a plan for supervisors to become more active in investigators' cases.

In the personal crimes section, three investigators – instead of just one – are now assigned to every case, prosecutors have said. Two supervisors have to review every case. New training and tracking procedures were implemented along with checklists, audits and regular reports to the chief.

Theetge said she will be personally monitoring these changes.

"I find his dereliction in his sworn duty to be both appalling and egregious," Theetge said. "These are investigators that every single day handle the most horrific of cases for the citizens of Cincinnati. By Mr. Schroder not performing his duties while assigned there, he, in my opinion, victimized some of the most vulnerable victims again."

Enquirer reporter Cameron Knight contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police officer admits mishandling rape cases