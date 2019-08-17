Not 'invaders': Some Hispanic families in the Southwest predate the US entirely

Lorenzo Candelaria’s life story centers around four acres of land in the south Atrisco Valley of New Mexico.

Candelaria, 73, was born on this farmland. He's lived his whole life here. These days, he makes his livelihood growing fruits and vegetables under the farm name Cornelio Candelaria Organics.

This land has been passed down through his family for eight generations, dating back to the Atrisco Land Grant of 1692, through which Candelaria's Spanish ancestors were gifted a large parcel of Native American land by the Spanish empire's monarchy. Now, Candelaria, who identifies as Latino, said he has never been more afraid o live in his homeland.

“It has become very dangerous to be Mexican or Native, or to have that skin color,” Candelaria said.

Many Latinx Americans across the U.S. have expressed fear in the wake of the August 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, when a gunman murdered 22 people — most of them Latinx — at a Walmart store frequented by Mexican nationals and Mexican Americans. The suspected shooter is believed to have posted a manifesto on the fringe online forum 8chan alerting of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

But in the Southwest U.S., some Hispanic Americans such as Candelaria can trace their families back many generations, when the region was presided over by Mexico, Spain and prior, Native American tribes. According to the Pew Hispanic Center, the nation's Hispanic population in 1860 was 155,000 people and 81.1 percent of whom had Mexican descent.

They identify as American, Hispanic or Native American. They are sometimes subject to racism and discrimination because of the color of their skin or their last name, despite their centuries-long connection to the place they call home.

Memorial in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 8, 2019. More

Analysis: Trump used words like 'invasion' and 'killer' to discuss immigrants at rallies 500 times

Some Hispanic people who live in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona or California say their Hispanic and Native American ancestors never crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Rather, the United States acquired their land, either at the conclusion of the Mexican-American War in 1848 or after the ratification of the Gadsden Purchase of 1854, by which the U.S. acquired territories that came to include parts of present-day Arizona and New Mexico. Thus, the border, in effect, came to encompass them.

Candelaria doesn’t identify as American. Nor does he see himself as Mexican, as the Mexican government only oversaw present-day New Mexico for 25 years. He calls himself “Nuevo Mexicano.”

"I have a Native American village on both sides of my heritage, and I have my Spanish heritage," Candelaria said. "Spanish was the only language spoken in the house."

While white settlers were initially invited to Texas by the Mexican government to boost population growth during the early 19th century, many didn’t follow the legal requirements. They flooded in illegally, before eventually edging Mexican residents of Texas out of the territory entirely.

And though the state's borders were established during the mid-19th century, that boundary wasn’t closely enforced until more recently, according to Carlos Vélez-Ibáñez, founding director of the Arizona State University School of Transborder Studies.

Vélez-Ibáñez said southern parts of the region have always been bustling with transborder communities, such as El Paso, where the city’s residents live in a bilingual, bicultural community alongside Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

He said that the name El Paso is actually short for “el paso del norte,” or the northern passage, adding that the Spanish coined the name due to the area’s reputation as a frequent migrant stop for northbound colonists. Last year, nearly 12.4 million personal vehicles crossed the Paso del Norte International Bridge that separates the two cities.