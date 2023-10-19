‘It’s not our job to help you level up’ Britain’s biggest pension fund tells Hunt

Jeremy Hunt's effort to funnel pension funds' resources into British businesses comes with additional drawbacks for savers - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Britain’s’ largest pension scheme has pushed back on the Chancellor’s call to back higher-risk UK “growth” businesses.

The state-backed Nest pension fund, which has more savers than any other in the country, said it was reluctant to invest more in younger British companies simply for the sake of levelling up.

Elizabeth Fernando, who leads Nest’s investment strategy, told an industry conference it was important that all of its investment decisions were made because of financial reasons and “not for other reasons”.

In reference to pension reforms unveiled by Jeremy Hunt in July aimed at boosting private British companies, Ms Fernando said: “We’re not against the levelling up agenda but that isn’t our job, our job is to build those returns for members.”

She added that almost a fifth of Nest’s £33bn portfolio was already invested in private markets.

At an event hosted by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, she said: “There is no inherent right that private equity markets in any genre will earn higher returns than listed equivalents.

“You still need to choose the right assets, you need to buy them at the right price and you need to run them in the right way.”

It comes after a group of Britain’s largest retirement funds, including Nest, signed a voluntary compact this summer to invest 5pc of their assets in British start-ups and private equity, in a move that could unlock up to £50bn in investment for fast-growing businesses by the end of the decade.

However, some in the industry have expressed doubt about the extent to which the reforms benefit savers, as well as concerns as to the state of the British economy.

In July, the Chancellor vowed his package of pension reforms would boost future pensioners’ incomes by as much as £1,000 per year. However, internal modelling showed that very high fees charged by private equity firms could erase returns for pension savers.

Government analysis estimated that in the average scenario, before fees, a worker earning £30,000 and saving into a pension for 30 years would have a pot worth £283,800 if 5pc of the money were invested in private equity. If it were only invested in stocks and bonds, it would be worth £273,300.

After fees are taken into account however, a saver who did not invest in private equity would be £1,300 better off. This is because private equity funds typically charge much higher management fees, as well as a performance fee.

Morten Nilsson, head of Brightwell, which manages investments at BT’s £47bn final salary pension scheme, said the Government could do more to encourage pension funds to invest in Britain.

He said: “I think the Government has a real opportunity to help facilitate people like us who have slightly less risk appetite. We have quite a lot of money we want to deploy in the UK.”

Nigel Peaple, a director at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, said pension fund managers had also grown concerned about the stability of British economic policy and the effect this will have on businesses, particularly after changes to net zero plans and the scrapping of the northern leg of HS2.

However, Treasury minister Andrew Griffith, who also spoke at the pensions industry conference, insisted Britain had “fantastic” economic and institutional stability and that there was a long-term commitment to stable public finances, saying Britain was a “top-tier nation.

“We are in all of the really important global forums, whether financially…but also more geopolitically,” he added.

