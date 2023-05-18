‘Not a joke’: Woman’s stolen car crashes into fence at middle school

Channel 9 spoke with a woman whose car was stolen and later wrecked on the campus of Ridge Road Middle School in northeast Mecklenburg County.

CMPD: Kia, Hyundai thefts up 1,800%; violent crime trends down

“It’s scary to know that you can come home at any time and your car can be gone,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

Two teens are suspected of the auto theft. Police said they crashed the car into a fence post on the athletic field fleeing from a school resource officer, police said. The school was on lockdown because of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the theft is a part of the Kia-Hyundai challenge that’s on TikTok where teens are taught an easy way to steal a car.

“It’s so frustrating,” she said. “I love Tiktok. I’m on TikTok all the time but just to have that kind of information out there is scary.”

Police said the TikTok challenge is one of the driving forces behind a huge jump in auto thefts.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said about one year ago there were 738 car thefts.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 1,468 stolen cars, which is about a 100% increase, CMPD said.

The victim said her boyfriend took his Hyundai to the dealership to get an anti-theft software update and she planned to do the same.

“I work a full-time job, 9-to-5 and I work a part-time job,” she said. “It’s hard for me to work with (the dealership’s) scheduling.”

The woman said she has a message for teens out there stealing cars who believe it’s harmless fun.

“For sure it’s not a joke,” she said. “I know you think you’re cool. Your friends might think you’re cool but the ramifications of your actions can ruin your life.”

Police said drivers can get The Club, an anti-theft device, to protect themselves.

VIDEO: Increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts could drive up insurance costs for all drivers







