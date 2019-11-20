It's not just you: Black Friday creep is real, and it's everywhere

I got my first email containing the words "Black Friday" in April. "Black Friday was a bit of a disaster for us (unsure why we expected otherwise) and we said we'd make it up to you in the near future," wrote the cult beauty brand Deciem, whose 2018 Black Friday sale entirely sold out before Thanksgiving Day was even over. The apologetic notice was being sent to customers in promotion of ... another sale.

I love a good deal just like anybody else, but the words "Black Friday" have become increasingly meaningless. Today is Nov. 20 — still over a week out from this year's later-than-usual Black Friday — and I'm inundated with emails announcing sales. Fabletics, a popular subscription activewear retailer, has emailed me every day since Nov. 13 to promote their "Black Friday Month" savings.

And it's not just my inbox that is out of control. At some point Black Friday morphed into Gray November, and now it's bleeding into the rest of the year as well.

Since even before the invention of malls, shoppers have flocked to stores in the days immediately following Thanksgiving to cash in on big holiday savings. While there are a lot of misconceptions out there about the so-called holiday's name, the phrase "Black Friday" derives neither from retailers getting "into the black," nor has anything to do with slavery. Rather, it was originally a derogatory reference to the smog and exhaust that filled the streets of Philadelphia in the 1950s when people would pour into town to get a headstart on their shopping. The name stuck, even if the date wouldn't.

Still, for awhile anyway, Black Friday was confined to just that: Friday. It might not have been the biggest shopping day of the year (procrastinators have long ensured that the days just before Christmas remain the actual busiest for retail), but it was at least a one-and-done.

Then along came the internet.

The phrase "Cyber Monday" was officially coined in 2005. "[M]illions of productive Americans, fresh off a weekend at the mall, are expected to return to work and their high-speed internet connections on Nov. 28 and spend the day buying what they liked in all those stores," The New York Times wrote of the new curisoity. By 2018, when Americans no longer needed to go into the office to poach internet, Cyber Monday sales hit $7.9 billion, marking the biggest U.S. e-commerce day ever. Still, the concept of Cyber Monday is almost quaintly outdated; in 2017, the National Retail Foundation said 58 million people shopped exclusively online on Black Friday anyway, over the 51 million people who shopped only in stores.

But there is apparently just something irresistibly catchy to Americans about named shopping days. In 2010, "in the midst of the recession," American Express launched (and branded) Small Business Saturday "to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses." Subsequently in 2012, 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation proposed Giving Tuesday to counter consumerism and "build a more just and generous world." Only a few years into this decade, and Black Friday had already fully blossomed from a one-day event into a whole weekend of mandated spending.

While all this was going on, Black Friday itself was also winding its door-busting tentacles into the wee hours of Thanksgiving. In 2008, Macy's, Walmart, and Target still opened during the predawn hours of Friday, but by 2010, a number of national retailers, including Sears, began to open on Thanksgiving proper, while Walmart and others opened at midnight. Then in 2011, Walmart crept even earlier, opening at 10 p.m. the night before Black Friday. Today, Macy's, Walmart, and Target all open well before Black Friday even begins:



