Not just Catholic men: German candidate pledges diversity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — The leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor pledged Sunday to emphasize diversity during the election campaign and in the country's next government if he wins in September.

Armin Laschet's center-right Christian Democratic Union was criticized recently for featuring only white models on its flagship election posters.

“The diversity in our society will play a role in the election campaign," Laschet told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday, adding that the issue was of personal importance to him.

Asked about the high proportion of Catholic men from western Germany in his inner circle and whether they would all be rewarded with Cabinet positions, the 60-year-old insisted that he would aim for gender balance and a fair regional representation when forming a government.

“”There will be parity (of men and women) in the Cabinet and the Cabinet will also reflect all German states, and must also reflect east and west," said Laschet.

Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, won the nomination of Merkel's Union bloc earlier this year in a contest between three men. Politically he is considered a centrist like Merkel, who chose not to run for a fifth term in the country’s Sept. 26 election.

“In the end what counts is that the diversity of the Union (bloc) is reflected, and also that diversity is a principle in our administration at the top of government,” said Laschet. “That's not currently the case in Germany. Neither the federal Cabinet nor the Bundestag (parliament) really reflect the variety of Germany society.”

About a quarter of Germany's population are immigrants or have at least one parent who immigrated to the country. Slightly under two-thirds of Germans belong to a Christian denomination.

Laschet's two main rivals are Annalena Baerbock of the environmentalist Greens party and the Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A 7-point-plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president 'in days, not years' was handed out at CPAC

    An outlandish plan to restore Donald Trump to the presidency circulated at the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

  • Donald Trump’s Reported Reaction to Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Dripping Captures the Chaos of the Moment

    The last few months of Donald Trump’s presidency were marred by chaos and confusion after he lost the election. One of the key moments to highlight those tumultuous days involved Rudy Giuliani and his campaign to get the election results overturned amid his allegations of voter fraud. The message behind that press conference was completely […]

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • 'I didn't come here to kiss your f---ing ring': Sidney Powell ripped into Rudy Giuliani after clash over election theories, book says

    Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer and has backed up many of the former president's election claims, reportedly described Powell as "crazy."

  • Iran's digital clock counting down to Israel’s doom goes dark amid power outages

    A digital clock set up by Iran's government meant to count down to Israel’s doom appears to have been shut off as power outages sweep the country.

  • Liberal California appeals court sees year of high-profile reversals at the Supreme Court

    When the Supreme Court handed down its two recent final decisions, one in a major voting laws dispute and the other addressing a donor disclosure requirement, both were considered victories for conservatives — and both were reversals of the country's most controversial appellate court.

  • Fox News’ Anti-Vaccination Hysteria Has Reached a Disturbing New Level

    Right-wing media is melting down over President Biden's push to ... inoculate people against a virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans

  • Biden Ousts Trump’s Head of Social Security Who Continues to Say He Won’t Leave

    The now-fired Social Security commissioner called the move a “Friday Night Massacre,” adding, "I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security”

  • The rise of the anti-"woke" Democrat

    A growing number of Democrats are ringing the alarm that their party sounds — and acts — too judgmental, too sensitive, too "woke" to large swaths of America. Why it matters: These Democrats warn that by jamming politically correct terms or new norms down the throats of voters, they risk exacerbating the cultural wars — and inadvertently helping Trumpian candidates. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTop Democrats confide that they

  • GOP Pols Forced to Admit the ‘Big Lie’ Is BS During Farcical Texas Showdown

    Tamir Kalifa/GettyRepublican lawmakers were forced to admit they have not seen any evidence of widespread election fraud during a Saturday showdown in the Texas State House over restrictive “election integrity” measures being taken up in a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott.The move was decried by Democrats as little more than an attempt to suppress minority votes. Experts say that unnecessary election security measures like the ones being proposed in Texas actually do nothing to make el

  • Lincoln Project, campus speech, critical race theory, Trump Org. charges and other top columns

    From Joe Trippi joining the Lincoln Project to critical race theory in American schools, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • Trump Jr's high-profile girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is 'annoying' Trump after she took a job with disgraced former governor, report says

    Trump reportedly told aides that he doesn't understand why Kimberly Guilfoyle joined Eric Greitens' Missouri Senate campaign, Politico reported.

  • Jovenel Moïse: President's widow speaks for first time

    Martine Moïse, who was injured in the attack which killed her husband, speaks for the first time.

  • Prosecutors' references to Allen Weisselberg's family are New York 'hardball' to get him to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump Organization, says expert

    Former US attorney Frank Agostino analyzed the messaging behind recent charges against the Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg for CNN.

  • Powerful gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil

    He is one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders and his threats risk plunging Haiti into deeper chaos.Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue, heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs.In a new video address he says his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise."Many people from the opposition and stinking bourgeoisie joined together to betray the President. It is a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people. I ask all the groups (gangs) to mobilize. Take to the streets. We demand explanations about the assassination of the President. We had a problem with the President, but we have never said that foreigners can enter our territory to kill the President."Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday (July 7) at his Port-au-Prince home.Haitian authorities say a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans carried out the murder.The murder and the still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country.The government is calling for U.S. and U.N. assistance.The U.S. says it has no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance for now while the request to the UN would need Security Council authorization.Cherizier says his followers will practice "legitimate violence".And that it's time for "the masters of the system" - business magnates of Syrian and Lebanese descent who dominate parts of the economy - to "give back" the country.Some of the magnates had been at loggerheads with Moise.Meanwhile in a taped recording Moise's widow Martine- who was also wounded in the attack- accused shadowy enemies of plotting his assassination to thwart democratic change.She says her husband had spoken of dark forces behind years of unrest - rivals and oligarchs angry about what he called his attempts to clean up government contracts and politics. Haitian officials have not provided a motive for the assassination or explained how the killers got past Moise's security detail.

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • Trump’s Tech Lawsuit Already Turning Into Fundraising Scheme

    Michael M. Santiago/GettyWhen ex-president Donald Trump held a press conference this week to announce his class-action lawsuit against social media companies, most people shrugged. One group, however, saw it as an opportunity.Officials with the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a so-called “dark money” nonprofit backing the lawsuit, joined the former president at the lectern, where they directed supporters to a website to sign on as co-plaintiffs.That site won’t actually sign anyone on to t

  • Giuliani assembled the Trump campaign legal team in a room that overflowed with trash and had a 'rotting smell,' a new book says

    The former New York City mayor was operating out of a conference room in the campaign's Rosslyn, Va., headquarters, that was "filled" with trash.

  • When France extorted Haiti – the greatest heist in history

    Haitian President Jean-Pierre Boyer receiving Charles X's decree recognizing Haitian independence on July 11, 1825. Bibliotheque Nationale de FranceMuch of the reparations debate has revolved around whether the United States and the United Kingdom should finally compensate some of their citizens for the economic and social costs of slavery that still linger today. But to me, there’s never been a more clear-cut case for reparations than that of Haiti. I’m a specialist on colonialism and slavery,

  • Carters celebrate 75 years of "adventure" with 300 guests at wedding anniversary party

    Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with an event in Plains, Georgia, on Saturday attended by 300 guests — including Bill and Hillary Clinton, singer Garth Brooks and civil rights icon Andrew Young.Of note: Chip Carter said directly in front of the Clintons and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that his parents told their children "we were better than no one and no one was better than us and they did what they thought was right, even when it was bad politics,"