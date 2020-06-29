Not just Confederate statues: Indigenous activists want conquistadors, missionaries removed

As Confederate statues and symbols are removed nationwide, activists are calling for monuments to those who contributed to the genocide of Indigenous people to be toppled as well.

"It is an act of violence to even have the statues in our homelands," said Elena Ortiz, chair of the Santa Fe Freedom Council of The Red Nation, a social justice organization. "It’s not just the statue, but it’s what it represented: the celebration of our genocide."

"[The conquistadors] brought with them not only these weapons of mass destruction, but also the imposition of the Catholic Church and the imposition of a patriarchal government on peaceful matrilineal societies ... those colonially imposed systems exist to this day, and have impacted generations.”

In Los Angeles and San Francisco, statues of Junípero Serra were toppled by protesters. In New Mexico, Juan de Oñate statues are now in storage. Diego de Vargas was carried out of Santa Fe with a crane. And in Florida, Juan Ponce de Leóns were covered in spray paint and rotten eggs.

Rio Arriba County workers remove the bronze statue of Spanish conquerer Juan de Oñate from its pedestal in front of a cultural center in Alcalde, N.M., Monday, June 15, 2020. Crowds of people for and against the removal lined Highway 68 near of the center. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) More

These protests and removals haven't come without controversy, though. The U.S. Spanish Embassy weighed in, saying that defending the Spanish legacy is a priority — and that educational efforts will continue for "the reality of our shared history to be better known and understood.”

For activists like Ortiz, tearing down these statues is a step in the right direction of being honest about history.

"I believe that history is part of a fabric that communities are built on...It’s not about erasing history, it’s about removing figures that are inappropriate to be worshiped.”

Ortiz says the country has been "simmering" with institutionalized, systemic racism for a long time.

“Without liberation for all, there’s no liberation for any of us," she said. "Every movement from Black Lives Matter, to defund the police, to tearing down these statues shows a deep, deep dissatisfaction with the state of the world right now."

Here's a closer look at these statues:

Junípero Serra

Junípero Serra (1713-1784) was a Spanish Franciscan priest and missionarycredited with bringing Catholicism to present-day California when it was a Spanish colony. In 2015, he gained sainthood when he was canonized by Pope Francis.

A statue of Father Junipero Serra is seen in front of the San Gabriel Mission in San Gabriel, California on June 21, 2020. - Serra, recognized as one of the most important Spanish missionaries and one of the founding priests of the San Gabriel Mission in 1771, the first of nine missions across California, was canonized by Pope Francis in 2015 but remains a controversial figure especially by California's Native Americans who accuse him of destroying their culture and tribes. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) More

Why is Serra protested?

Native tribes in Alta California, including the Chumash and Tongva, were often forced to convert nearly at gunpoint, according to PBS. They could be beaten, imprisoned, or hunted down for disobedience. Serra in particular is known for enslaving Native American people.

Many who converted only survived mission life for about 10 years. In addition, mostly because of disease, the Spanish were responsible for the immense population decline of Indigenous people in the region — from around 300,000 in 1769 to approximately 200,000 by 1821.