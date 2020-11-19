Not just COVID: Nursing home neglect deaths surge in shadows

  • A bright autumn sun shines outside the Brookdale Northwest assisted-living facility in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Army veteran Alex Leak Jr. died at the facility in July after collapsing from dehydration in his room, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
  • June Linnertz poses with photos of her father at her Chaska, Minn., home, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Her father, James Gill, 78, died of Lewy Body Dementia at Cherrywood Pointe in Plymouth, according to a copy of his death certificate provided to The Associated Press. Linnertz always expected her father to die of the condition, which causes a progressive loss of memory and movement, but never thought he would end his days in so much pain, suffering needlessly. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Two buttons handed out to mourners at Alex Leak Jr.'s graveside service sit on an ottoman in his daughter's home in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Army veteran died in July after collapsing from dehydration at his assisted-living facility, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
  • A visitor enters the front door of the Brookdale Northwest assisted living facility in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Army veteran Alex Leak Jr. died there in July after collapsing from dehydration in his room, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in a coronavirus pandemic that has pushed staffs to the limit, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
  • This June 7, 2020, photo provided by June Linnertz shows her father, James Gill, seen through a window at Cherrywood Pointe nursing home in Plymouth, Minn. As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in the coronavirus pandemic, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed tens of thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need. Gill died of Lewy Body Dementia, according to a copy of his death certificate provided to the AP. Linnertz always expected her father to die of the condition, which causes a progressive loss of memory and movement, but never thought he would end his days in so much needless pain. (June Linnertz via AP)
  • Sisters Barbara Leak-Watkins, right, and Alberta Lynn Fantroy pose with photos of their late father, Alex Leak Jr., at Watkins' home in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Army veteran died in July after collapsing from dehydration at his assisted-living facility, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in a coronavirus pandemic that has pushed staffs to the limit, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
  • This April 17, 2020, photo provided by June Linnertz shows her father, James Gill. As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in the coronavirus pandemic, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed tens of thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need. Gill died of Lewy Body Dementia, according to a copy of his death certificate provided to the AP. Linnertz always expected her father to die of the condition, which causes a progressive loss of memory and movement, but never thought he would end his days in so much needless pain. (June Linnertz via AP)
  • Barbara Leak-Watkins is reflected in a photo of her late father, Alex Leak Jr., at her home in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Army veteran died in July after collapsing from dehydration at his assisted living facility, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
  • Dawn Best responds to questions while holding a photo of her mother, Carolyn Best, during a news interview, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Wantaugh, N.Y. Best says her mother never contracted COVID-19 but died instead of dehydration, perhaps because the staff was so consumed with caring for COVID-19 patients that no one made sure she was drinking enough fluids. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • A veteran's condolence letter signed by President Donald Trump sits beside Alex Leak Jr.'s favorite cap at his daughter's home in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Army veteran died in July after collapsing from dehydration at his assisted-living facility, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
  • June Linnertz poses with photos of her father at her Chaska, Minn., home, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Her father, James Gill, 78, died of Lewy Body Dementia at Cherrywood Pointe in Plymouth, according to a copy of his death certificate provided to The Associated Press. Linnertz always expected her father to die of the condition, which causes a progressive loss of memory and movement, but never thought he would end his days in so much pain, suffering needlessly. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Dawn Best responds to questions while holding a photo of her mother, Carolyn Best, during a news interview, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Wantaugh, N.Y. Best says her mother never contracted COVID-19 but died instead of dehydration, perhaps because the staff was so consumed with caring for COVID-19 patients that no one made sure she was drinking enough fluids. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Dawn Best responds to questions about her mother, Carolyn Best, during a news interview, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Wantaugh, N.Y. Best says her mother never contracted COVID-19 but died instead of dehydration, perhaps because the staff was so consumed with caring for COVID-19 patients that no one made sure she was drinking enough fluids. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A bright autumn sun shines outside the Brookdale Northwest assisted-living facility in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Army veteran Alex Leak Jr. died at the facility in July after collapsing from dehydration in his room, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Two buttons handed out to mourners at Alex Leak Jr.'s graveside service sit on an ottoman in his daughter's home in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Army veteran died in July after collapsing from dehydration at his assisted-living facility, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
A visitor enters the front door of the Brookdale Northwest assisted living facility in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Army veteran Alex Leak Jr. died there in July after collapsing from dehydration in his room, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in a coronavirus pandemic that has pushed staffs to the limit, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
This June 7, 2020, photo provided by June Linnertz shows her father, James Gill, seen through a window at Cherrywood Pointe nursing home in Plymouth, Minn. As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in the coronavirus pandemic, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed tens of thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need. Gill died of Lewy Body Dementia, according to a copy of his death certificate provided to the AP. Linnertz always expected her father to die of the condition, which causes a progressive loss of memory and movement, but never thought he would end his days in so much needless pain. (June Linnertz via AP)
Sisters Barbara Leak-Watkins, right, and Alberta Lynn Fantroy pose with photos of their late father, Alex Leak Jr., at Watkins' home in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Army veteran died in July after collapsing from dehydration at his assisted-living facility, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in a coronavirus pandemic that has pushed staffs to the limit, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
This April 17, 2020, photo provided by June Linnertz shows her father, James Gill. As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in the coronavirus pandemic, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed tens of thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need. Gill died of Lewy Body Dementia, according to a copy of his death certificate provided to the AP. Linnertz always expected her father to die of the condition, which causes a progressive loss of memory and movement, but never thought he would end his days in so much needless pain. (June Linnertz via AP)
Barbara Leak-Watkins is reflected in a photo of her late father, Alex Leak Jr., at her home in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Army veteran died in July after collapsing from dehydration at his assisted living facility, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Dawn Best responds to questions while holding a photo of her mother, Carolyn Best, during a news interview, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Wantaugh, N.Y. Best says her mother never contracted COVID-19 but died instead of dehydration, perhaps because the staff was so consumed with caring for COVID-19 patients that no one made sure she was drinking enough fluids. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A veteran's condolence letter signed by President Donald Trump sits beside Alex Leak Jr.'s favorite cap at his daughter's home in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Army veteran died in July after collapsing from dehydration at his assisted-living facility, and the family believes pandemic-related neglect is to blame. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Dawn Best responds to questions about her mother, Carolyn Best, during a news interview, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Wantaugh, N.Y. Best says her mother never contracted COVID-19 but died instead of dehydration, perhaps because the staff was so consumed with caring for COVID-19 patients that no one made sure she was drinking enough fluids. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
MATT SEDENSKY and BERNARD CONDON
5 min read

As more than 90,000 of the nation’s long-term care residents have died in the coronavirus pandemic, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of fatalities is quietly claiming tens of thousands more who are succumbing not to the virus but to neglect by overwhelmed staffs and slow declines from isolation.

Nursing home watchdogs are being flooded with reports of residents kept in soiled diapers so long their skin peeled off, left with bedsores that cut to the bone, and allowed to wither away in starvation or thirst.

Beyond that are swelling numbers of less clear-cut deaths that doctors believe have been fueled by despair and desperation from being cut off from loved ones ̶ listed on some death certificates as “failure to thrive.”

“What the pandemic did was uncover what was really going on in these facilities,” said June Linnertz, whose father died in June after she found him in what she said were putrid conditions at his Plymouth, Minnesota, assisted living facility. “It was bad before, but it got exponentially worse.”

Nursing home expert Stephen Kaye, a professor at the Institute on Health and Aging at the University of California, San Francisco, analyzed data from 15,000 facilities for The Associated Press, finding that for every two COVID-19 victims in long-term care, there is another who died prematurely of other causes. Those “excess deaths” beyond the normal rate of fatalities in nursing homes could total more than 40,000 since March.

The more the virus spread through a home, Kaye found, the greater the level of deaths recorded for other reasons, suggesting care suffered as workers were consumed with attending to COVID-19 patients or were left short-handed as the pandemic infected employees themselves.

“The healthcare system operates kind of on the edge, just on the margin, so that if there’s a crisis, we can’t cope,” Kaye said. “There are not enough people to look after the nursing home residents.”

Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer of the American Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, disputed that there has been a widespread inability of staff to care for residents and dismissed estimates of tens of thousands of non-COVID-19 deaths as “speculation.”

“There have been some really sad and disturbing stories that have come out,” Gifford said, “but we’ve not seen that widespread.”

Families around the country, though, say their loved ones didn't have to die.

In Birmingham, Alabama, Donald Wallace was one of the lucky few to avoid infection as COVID-19 tore through West Hill Health and Rehab.

But the 75-year-old retired truck driver became so malnourished and dehydrated that he dropped to 98 pounds and looked to his son like he’d been in a concentration camp. Septic shock suggested an untreated urinary infection, E. coli in his body from his own feces hinted at poor hygiene, and aspiration pneumonia indicated Wallace, who needed help with meals, had likely choked on his food.

“They stopped taking care of him,” said his son, Kevin Amerson, who provided medical files documenting the conditions he described. “They abandoned him.”

West Hill Health said Wallace was “cared for with the utmost compassion, dedication and respect.”

Cheryl Hennen, Minnesota’s long-term care ombudsman, is among the advocates who’ve seen complaints pour in for bedsores, dehydration, and other examples of neglect, such as a man who choked to death while unsupervised during mealtime. She fears many more stories of abuse and neglect will emerge as her staff and families are able to return to homes.

“If we can’t get in there, how do we know what’s really happening?” she asked.

When the lockdown began at Gurwin Jewish Nursing Home on New York’s Long Island, Dawn Best was confident her 83-year-old mother would continue receiving the doting care she’d grown used to. But as the virus spread, Best sensed the staff couldn’t handle the hand it had been dealt.

Her mother never contracted COVID-19 but died after suffering dehydration, Best said, providing medical documents detailing the diagnosis.

“My mom went from being unbelievably cared for to dead in three weeks,” said Best. “They were in over their head more than anyone could imagine.”

Representatives for Gurwin said they could not comment on Best’s case but that its staff “has been doing heroic work.”

“Failure to thrive” was among the causes listed for Maxine Schwartz, a 92-year-old former cake decorator who lived at Absolut Care of Aurora Park in upstate New York.

Schwartz’s daughter, Dorothy Ann Carlone, paid daily visits to her mother in which she’d coax her to eat, a routine that was halted in March by the facility’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Carlone, as her daughter feared, stopped eating and within weeks was dead.

Dawn Harsch, a spokeswoman for the company that owns Absolut Care, noted a state investigation found no wrongdoing and that “the natural progression of a patient like Mrs. Schwartz experiencing advanced dementia is a refusal to eat.”

But Carlone is unconvinced and wonders what her mother thought when she no longer appeared each day to see her: “That I didn’t love her anymore? That I abandoned her? That I was dead?”

She thinks the pain of it all played a role in her mother’s death.

“I think she gave up,” she said.

___

Sedensky and Condon reported from New York. Data journalist Larry Fenn contributed to this report.

