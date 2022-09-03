It's not 'just a joke': GISD informing kids about severity of making terroristic threats

Sep. 3—Over the last two weeks, Greenville ISD police and staff have been investigating and addressing written threats discovered on restroom walls on three of its campuses.

On Aug. 23, one such message, threatening to "shoot up the school," was discovered by a staff member at Greenville Middle School. After an investigation, a suspect was identified in connection with that threat and "has been disciplined at GMS," GISD officials said. Also, the "heightened security alert" that was in effect at the middle school the day after the threat was found has since been lifted.

Similarly, over the last two weeks, three threats have been found written on restroom walls at Greenville High School, and an investigation is still underway. In addition to working to identify any suspects in connection with the already-discovered terroristic messages, GHS staff has been taking steps to prevent future threats from being made. Currently, the school is monitoring access to its restrooms and not allowing students to take in backpacks or writing utensils.

In addition to the messages found at the middle school and the high school, one was also discovered in a restroom on the Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center campus (T6) the same week that the threat at the middle school was found. Currently, the incident at T6 is still under investigation.

Spurred by these incidents, GHS, GMS and T6 have all recently held assemblies to address the gravity of such threats, even if they're intended as pranks. In addition to the assemblies, the district has been encouraging staff and families to talk with students about the threats and the serious consequences they can bring.

"There is no such thing as 'just a joke' when it comes to making a terrorist threat against a campus or a public servant (any GISD employee)," GISD Police Chief Oscar Serrato wrote in a column posted Tuesday. "An impulsive decision like writing something on a bathroom wall can have lifelong consequences.

"The consequences become more severe if the student brings a fake or real weapon on campus," Serrato continued. "If damage is done to school property, add criminal mischief to the offense."

Although new to Greenville ISD, investigating terroristic threats is something that Serrato, unfortunately, has had to deal with in previous positions he's held.

At his previous post as an officer in the Terrell ISD Police Department, threats were made to the district through social media in May — two days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. After Terrell ISD officers investigated, three suspects were identified and referred to the Kaufman County Juvenile Probation Office.

"Over the course of my career as a deputy sheriff and a city and school police officer, I've seen students' lives altered by one really good decision, and I've seen lives altered by one really bad decision," Serrato said.

In addition to the steps being taken by GISD to educate students on the repercussions of bad choices, the district is still in the process of ratcheting up security by hiring and training more officers.

In July, the Greenville ISD school board approved an expansion to the district's police department, increasing the total number of officers from three to nine, or one for each campus. Currently, the district has five officers on duty and two that have been hired and are preparing to start — one of which is finishing training at a law enforcement academy. For the remaining two positions, GISD is still interviewing candidates.

"My philosophy is that we're here to help [students] learn and guide them in making good decisions, which will always be the most important part of the job," Serrato said of being an officer for a school district. "However, once students make a really bad choice, like making a threat against a campus, everything changes. The investigation begins, suspects are interviewed, arrests occur, and the consequences become real."