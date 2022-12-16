Not just Nuzhin: PMC Wagner militants execute ten more objectors

Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Evgenii Nuzhin – a convict, recruited by PMC Wagner [a Russian paramilitary organisation - ed.] murdered with a sledgehammer for "treason" – is aware of over ten cases when Wagner militants executed mercenaries who refused to participate in the war.

Source: Medvedev in a commentary to The Insider

Details: According to Medvedev, he witnessed a few of the executions. He also notes that two of the executed were not former convicts.

One of the cases he described in detail.

Quote: "They [the objectors - ed.] have been injured and transported to a hospital in the area of Pervomaiske. They tried to run away and were caught at a border checkpoint. The MED group [a separate unit of the Wagner Group security service - ed] arrived and the detainees were shot."

More Details: Medvedev explained that the MED group is a separate security service unit within PMC Wagner.

"They are in charge of ‘cleaning’: taking the guys and [killing them] - in a public manner or less openly, as in Nuzhin’s case", he says.

Medvedev states that Nuzhin served in his unit: "He was transported from a colony, I personally escorted him to his position, the day when he switched sides. I suffered a concussion that day, and was transported to a hospital. The next day the Wagner Security Service came to me asking about this guy."

He states that recruited Wagner mercenaries do not receive any money, nor do their families get the promised payments in case of their death.

"Half of the combatants that have been evacuated are officially listed as missing. Why are they doing that? So that the insurance won’t pay for their deaths, because no insurance company will ever cover such a staggering amount of losses; they will never do something like this", says the interviewee.

Medvedev’s identity was confirmed to The Insider by the head of Gulagu.Net, Vladimir Osechkin. Earlier, Gulagu.Net publicised Medvedev’s address to the government and personally to Vladimir Putin, asking to save his life in case he would be captured by Wagner mercenaries.

At the moment, Medvedev is in hiding; he told The Insider that PMC Wagner is after him. He asserts that he has videos of executions in Alchevsk in Luhansk Oblast, and this video will be published if something happens to him. On this video, according to Medvedev, two convicts are being executed for refusing to fight. According to him, when he himself escaped, everyone in his unit was detained.

At the beginning of December, The Insider confirmed the death of a former convict, Viktor Sevalnev, who commanded the 7th mechanised brigade of the so-called National Police of People’s Republic of Luhansk. He called his wife from the hospital and told her that they are going to shoot him because soldiers from his brigade deserted. After a couple of days, his wife was notified that he was killed and asked to retrieve the body.

Human rights activist Olha Romanova has stated in her interview to Mozhem Obyasnit [a Russian media outlet - ed.] that she personally knows of 40 executions of soldiers who were sent to war.

According to The Insider, Evgenii Prigozhin himself warns soldiers of executions at recruitment. "No one backs down, no one retreats, no one surrenders. When you are trained, you will be told about the two grenades that you must have with you when surrendering. <...> Those who arrive on the first day and say: "I shouldn’t be here", we mark "deserter", and after that there is an execution", he said in a video from one of the colonies.

Background:

On November 13, it became known that Russian citizen Evgenii Nuzhin was brutally executed without trial and investigation by having his head taped to concrete and hit with a sledgehammer. The head of PMC Wagner Prigozhin hinted that this was the work of his mercenaries. Perhaps, with the help of such a video, executioners are trying to discourage Russian mercenaries from surrendering.

On 20 September, the Russian State Duma introduced the concepts of "mobilisation" and "wartime" into the Criminal Code, as well as approved amendments regarding the responsibility for desertion during mobilisation and wartime. On 24 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law with amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on punishments for desertion, looting and deliberate surrender.

After the publication of the video of former prisoner recruited by PMC Wagner Evgenii Nuzhin’s execution with a sledgehammer, the recruitment of convicts in the colonies of Siberia and the Far East only intensified - only in November, the paramilitary organisation mobilised convicts from at least six regions beyond the Urals: from each penal colony they took 150-200 people.

