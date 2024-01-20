Not just passing through: Cyclists on charity mission help out Fort Pierce church

Cross-country cyclists riding to raise money and awareness for The Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to eliminate poverty housing, arrived in Fort Pierce on Wednesday, Jan. 17, after a 72-mile ride from Cocoa Beach.

The group of 31 plus a support van, practiced what they preached, when they helped clean the Community United Methodist Church on Okeechobee Road, which was hosting the riders during their two-night stay in Fort Pierce.

The group, based in Americus, Georgia, rode through the Treasure Coast then headed to Palm Beach County on their Florida tour. They'll end in Key West.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Cyclists on charity mission help out Fort Pierce church