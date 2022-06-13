Not just peanut butter: These 8 brands are now included in the Jif salmonella recall
A salmonella outbreak spanning across the U.S. was linked to Jif peanut butter in late May, leading to a nationwide recall of several products associated with the popular brand.
Now, the outbreak has reached 12 different states, causing 16 cases of salmonella poisoning and two hospitalizations, according to an update on the active investigation from the CDC.
The list of products that contain or could have come in contact with the peanut butter has now expanded to include some items most shoppers wouldn’t expect.
Jif customers are encouraged to check their jars of peanut butter for lot codes 1274425 to 2140425. However, what some may neglect to realize is that it’s not just the jars you have to watch out for.
The full list of products being recalled has grown so long that the FDA has created a separate page on its website specifically for tracking outbreak-linked products. Here are eight of those brands that you may not have known are included.
Walmart brand fudge products
Walmart and a snack brand known as Fudgaementals have initiated a voluntary recall on their products which may have been contaminated by salmonella. Those products include:
Walmart Mkt Fdg Trio V-Tine (16 oz)
Walmart Mkt Fudge Trio (16 oz) Holiday Fudge Tray
Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge Bar (8 oz) Fudgeamentals\u0009
Variety Tray (16 oz) Fudgeamentals
Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge Bites (8 oz) Fudgeamentals\u0009
Peanut Butter Fudge Bites (8 oz) Fudgeamentals\u0009
Peanut Butter Fudge Bar (8 oz) Fudgeamentals
Tiger Butter Fudge Bar (8 oz) Fudgeamentals
Check your item’s lot code on the FDA website.
Protein snack packs and sandwiches
AG Specialty Foods initiated a voluntary recall of protein-packed snack boxes that contain peanut butter that may be contaminated. Those products include:
“The Goods” Snack Pack
Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread
Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread
We BE PB & Jammin’ Snack Box
Check your item’s universal product code here.
A similar brand, Fresh Garden Highway by F&S Fresh Foods also voluntarily recalled their Protein Power Snack product which includes a small cup of Jif peanut butter.
Taher, Inc. recalled their Fresh Seasons Power Packs for the same reason. Check your item’s lot code here.
Bix Produce Company based in Little Canada, MN added to the recall by putting out an alert on their Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box because they could have potentially come in contact with salmonella through the peanut butter cup included in the pack. Those products include:
Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box by Jack&Olive
Egg and Cheese Curds Snack Box by Created Fresh!
Chocolate and peanut butter truffles
Euphoria Chocolate Company based in Eugene, Oregon joined the list of companies initiating a voluntary recall on products made with peanut butter. Euphoria’s recalled products include:
Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 12 pack
Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 64 pack
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways
Check your item’s universal product code here.
Ice cream
Taharka Brothers Ice Cream is recalling its Peanut Butter Cup ice cream because of potential salmonella contamination linked to this outbreak. The two forms this product was sold in include:
A 16-ounce paper pint container
A brown, rectangular, 2.5-gallon cardboard containers with a white “Peanut Butter Cup” sticker on it