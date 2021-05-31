Not just Tulsa: Racist mobs were 'widespread and a constant concern' 100 years ago

N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·7 min read

The anti-Black mob violence that struck Tulsa in 1921 may be the most well known, but it's not the only tragedy of its kind.

Between 1917 and 1923, more than 1,100 Americans were killed in such racist attacks, according to William Tuttle Jr., a retired professor of American studies at the University of Kansas and author of "Race Riot: Chicago in the Red Summer of 1919."

That violence peaked over the course of 10 months in 1919 when more than 250 African Americans were killed by white mobs in at least 25 riots across the country.

The era, dubbed “Red Summer” by civil rights leader James Weldon Johnson, saw the “worst spate of anti-Black violence in American history," said Cameron McWhirter, author of "Red Summer: The Summer of 1919 and the Awakening of Black America.”

The bloodshed occurred during a period of racial, social and political turmoil in the wake of World War I. Black veterans returned from the war demanding the constitutionally promised rights they’d fought for in Europe, and African Americans were migrating and competing with whites for jobs, McWhirter explained.

In response, white people who sought to uphold deeply entrenched white supremacy through the Jim Crow laws of the South and de facto segregation of the North seized on opportunities to react violently.

“This is American history and we need to understand it if we’re going to understand our country’s history going forward,” McWhirter said. “We need to understand that racial violence on this scale was widespread and a constant concern.”

The violence left deep psychological wounds and set the stage for decades of continued economic and social oppression, including policies like redlining, and the contentious relationship between African Americans and the police that persists today, said David Krugler, a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Black Americans didn’t just physically resist the attacks. The NAACP emerged as the preeminent Black political organization to fight legal battles, and Black journalists like Ida B. Wells combatted misinformation about the conflicts, said Krugler, author of "1919, The Year of Racial Violence: How African Americans Fought Back."

More than a century later, experts say communities are beginning to acknowledge the violence, but it can be difficult to know the true scope of the damage.

“We don’t have an accurate death count, not only because it wasn’t done at the time, because in the decades that follow the communities didn’t want to draw attention to them,” Krugler told USA TODAY. “They didn’t want to dig up – literally and metaphorically – the horrors of white mobs targeting African Americans.”

Destroying 'Black Wall Street': An illustrated history of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Here's a look at four tragedies of this era that haven't gained the same national recognition as the Tulsa Race Massacre:

East St. Louis, Illinois 1917: 'Black skin was a death warrant' after cops killed

Racial tensions had already been simmering for weeks in the industrial town of East St. Louis, Illinois, when white men in a Ford shot into Black homes on the night of July 1, 1917, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Another Ford drove past the homes and armed Black residents shot into it, killing two police officers. Over the next two days, white people beat and burned African Americans to death and destroyed homes and businesses.

"For an hour and a half last evening I saw the massacre of helpless negroes at Broadway and Fourth Street, in downtown East St. Louis, where Black skin was a death warrant,” Post-Dispatch reporter Carlos Hurd wrote in his eye witness account of the massacre. “There was a horribly cool deliberateness and a spirit of fun about it.”

W. E. B. Du Bois estimated nearly $400,000 of damage had been done – worth more than $8 million today – in the September 1917 edition of The Crisis, a publication of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

A Congressional investigation found the death toll was nine white and 39 Black Americans, although historians believe the true number could be as high as 100.

Chicago 1919: Teen killed, Black neighborhood attacked

Two years later, a week of terror in Chicago started on a hot day in July of 1919. Eugene Williams, a Black 17-year-old, was floating on a raft in Lake Michigan when he drifted toward the informally segregated white section of the beach.

White beachgoers hit him with rocks and the teenager drowned. Black residents demanded police arrest the person responsible and the police refused. Violence erupted. In total, 23 Black and 15 white people died and more than 500 people injured.

More: Hundreds of black Americans were injured in Chicago's 'Red Summer' of race riots

White mobs raided Black neighborhoods on the South Side, burning homes and attacking people. Black residents fought back with guns and fists.

Unlike many other communities that failed to thoroughly document such violence, Chicago officials convened a commission to investigate the cause of the racial tensions and suggest solutions that published a report in 1922.

Despite the suggestions laid out in the report, experts believe the riots helped harden the de facto segregation that existed in the city and keep certain Chicago neighborhoods white by concentrating the African American population in the city's "black belt," a string of neighborhoods on the South Side.

Elaine, Arkansas 1919: Violence follows Black farmers attempt to unionize

On Sept. 30, 1919, Black farmers gathered at a church in Hoop Sur, just outside of Elaine, Arkansas, to unionize. Black sharecroppers were the majority of the population in Phillips County, but white cotton brokers controlled the cotton industry.

A white railroad security officer showed up, shots were fired and the officer was killed. What followed was a rampage, in which hundreds of people from surrounding cities flocked to the area to quash what was called an “insurrection” by Black residents.

Red Summer 1919: Tree memorializing black Americans killed in Elaine, Arkansas, cut down

Then-Arkansas Gov. Charles Hillman Brough called in U.S. troops. An Arkansas Gazette employee alleged that soldiers “committed one murder after another with all the calm deliberation in the world, either too heartless to realize the enormity of their crimes, or too drunk on moonshine to give a continental darn.”

More than 200 Black men, women and children were killed, according to recent research from the Equal Justice Initiative, a Montgomery, Alabama-based nonprofit. Five white people were killed.

Hundreds of Black people were arrested and jailed while others were forced to flee. The first 12 Black men to face trial over the incident were convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

After a years-long legal battle supported by the NAACP, six of those convictions were overturned. The other six eventually went to the Supreme Court. In the 1923 Moore vs. Dempsey ruling, the court overturned the other six convictions because the trial court had failed to uphold the defendant's right to due process.

No white people were tried.

More: Divided town struggles to remember what really happened during 1919 Arkansas killings

Rosewood, Florida 1923: White mob destroys Black town after alleged assault

During a particularly cold winter in the majority-Black town of Rosewood, a 22-year-old white woman named Fannie Taylor from a neighboring town claimed she was assaulted by a Black man.

Although Taylor's story was disputed by Black residents, the news spread and a posse of hundreds of men formed under the direction of the local sheriff in January 1923. As the mob, which reportedly included members of the Ku Klux Klan, searched for a suspect, they tortured, shot and hanged a Black man named Sam Carter.

More: Keeping memories of the Rosewood massacre alive

Deliberate burning of an African American home in Rosewood, Florida, on January 4, 1923.
Deliberate burning of an African American home in Rosewood, Florida, on January 4, 1923.

Days later, a shootout erupted in the community and the white mob began burning Black homes and buildings as residents fled into the swamps. A 1993 report commissioned by the Florida Legislature recorded eight deaths – six Black, two white – but the true total may be higher. Black residents of the town never returned.

In 1994, the state legislature approved reparations payments for survivors and created a scholarship that has been given to hundreds of students.

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

Contributing: Grace Hauck, USA TODAY; Brian Edwards, Montgomery Advertiser; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tulsa Race Massacre: Racist mobs were 'widespread' 100 years ago

Recommended Stories

  • 100 years after Tulsa Massacre, fight remains for insurance companies to pay up

    Exclusive: President Biden is journeying to Tulsa, where Black families were denied financial restitution from insurance companies after the 1921 massacre. A century later, the issue is still not settled on the massacre of the wealthy Black Greenwood district in Tulsa, Oklahoma. One hundred years ago, Black families in Tulsa were denied financial restitution from insurance companies after the massacre that occurred between May 31 and June 1, 1921.

  • Oooh! Have You Heard? Gossip Is Back.

    GettyI realized why I hated Zoom parties at the last one I ever attended, around this time last year. Sure, the medium helped us feel connected, however tenuously, during the early days of the pandemic. But that night, as I pretended to stare at my friends (really just checking out my own face in the tiny box), I finally acknowledged what was missing: not enough gossip!I had long stopped caring about work-from-home domestic dramas. Someone walked into another person’s video call—big whoop. The juicier stories like who was breaking quarantine to go party didn’t make us feel good. Every single day brought a new collapse. It was crisis after crisis, and soon enough even that felt mundane. We entered a gossip desert.The Quarantined Celebrities Have Lost Their MindsIt wasn’t as though we had nothing to talk about. As Joseph Longo wrote for MEL last year, social media birthed a “new tabloid renaissance.” People found celeb scoop on TikTok, Instagram accounts like Deux Moi, and gossip-specific email newsletters.But celebrities weren’t nearly as entertaining when competing for airtime with a deadly pandemic or the last, desperate gasps of Donald Trump’s administration. We followed stars, sure, but mostly for the hate clicks.They were out-of-touch: Madonna called the pandemic a “great equalizer” while lounging comfortably in a bathtub, and Gal Gadot enlisted a bunch of her hot and famous friends to sing “Imagine” in protest of… we never quite found out.Sometimes we found comfort in the fact that celebs remained entirely unrelatable throughout a pandemic that upended everyone’s lives: we watched Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck do quarantine through the eyes of a paparazzi camera. When they split in January, a trash collector infamously threw a life-size de Armas cardboard cutout in the trash.These photos of garbage collectors throwing Ben's giant Ana de Armas cutout away will haunt you for the rest of time https://t.co/Q76gD4KubR— Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) January 19, 2021 Things have changed. Now half of adults in this country are vaccinated, and Ben Affleck is back together with his old flame Jennifer Lopez. What do those statements have in common? Well, celebrities are back to being messy. But so are normal people, too.There are parties to attend, fights to be had, a summer which promises debauchery and bacchanalian excess. At the very least, expect many conversations that start with, “You know what I heard…”Longtime gossip and party columnist Michael Musto agreed that the pandemic—and the manic trajectory of Donald Trump’s presidency, which dominated our attention spans—killed gossip for a bit.“The administration was full of cover-ups and attacks and botched crises,” Musto told The Daily Beast. “In the midst of all that, something like Justin Timberlake touching the hand of a woman on a movie set seemed even more boring than normal. Then when you add the pandemic, people dying and unemployed, nobody cared about what Hillary Duff was doing.”Musto is often asked to comment for TV segments, but “starting with Trump” those requests began to dry up. “The channels that made time for gossip didn’t need to anymore—Trump was gossip,” he explained. “They already got ratings from that. And with the pandemic, it was inappropriate. People stopped for a while even tweeting Facebook recipes or pictures of their dogs, personal stuff. The tone of those kinds of posts were wrong for those moments—but it’s all coming back.”Movies and theaters are reopening, so there’s suddenly a reason to care about entertainers and their personal lives again. But more than that, now is the time for personal dramas.“We can look at each other, see the whole face, touch, and kiss,” Musto said. “So that’s a whole new wave of gossip and drama in our own lives.”Tell me about it. I have not been this catty since the eighth grade. My friends agree—this week, as temperatures in the city heated up and people gleefully prepared for a long holiday weekend—I found myself swapping all kinds of stories. “I don’t want to gossip,” a friend of mine said before launching into somewhat smutting news about person we know and his new girlfriend. “Actually, I do,” she corrected herself. Of course she does! Now is the time to dish, unabashedly and unapologetically. Laura Effland, LICSW, the clinical director of Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center in Bellevue, Washington, isn’t a big fan of gossip. In her words, “It ultimately doesn’t benefit anyone.” But she’ll grant that there’s a pent-up demand for it.“We are all starved for connection and conversation,” Effland said. “Some of us may also feel socially anxious when connecting with others. Gossiping is akin to a good story, something to spice up the conversation. It is a quick way to feel connected to the person who you are sharing this opinion or judgement with.”Bianca Kamhi, an accountability coach and creator of the self-help program Living With Bianca, added that, “People who have suffered from fear, self-destruction, or a voice of intimacy in relationships may feel the need to gossip.” It’s a way to temporarily feel better, a little boost.Anyone who feels like the pandemic killed their social prowess could find the cattiness a welcome means of connection. “Gossip is often used as an ice-breaker for people who aren’t sure what to say in a new social situation,” Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and faculty member at Columbia University said. “Bringing up something slightly ‘juicy’ about someone you share in common can open the line of communication.”Dr. Hafeez also shared a 2019 study which found that the average person spends 52 minutes a day gossiping. So get going.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Is it time to give Obi Toppin some more minutes with Julius Randle?

    The long awaited benching of Elfrid Payton was not enough to right the ship, and it’s unclear what aces Tom Thibodeau still has up his sleeve.

  • Remembering the United States Colored Troops who helped win the Civil War

    Created by the government after emancipation in 1863, the nearly 200,000 Black soldiers helped the Union win a decisive victory in the Civil War.

  • Nigeria school abduction: Gunmen kidnap students in Niger state

    At least 150 students are reported missing after armed men stormed a school in Niger state.

  • Josh Brolin's Hilarious Potty-Training Pic Proves He's #DadGoals

    It’s potty training time in Josh Brolin’s house! Finding what works for your kid is different for every parent. For the Avengers: Endgame star, he’s using the tried and true ‘see one, do one’ method as he teaches his daughter Westlyn Reign how to use the toilet. Brolin shared a couple of photos of himself […]

  • Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

    Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Covid: Vietnam detects new UK-Indian variant, health officials say

    The mutation, a combination of the Indian and UK variants, is described by officials as "very dangerous".

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Ron DeSantis clashes with Florida’s cruise industry over vaccine checks

    ‘It’s a game of chicken and the cruise lines are not going to blink for a second in this game,’ maritime lawyer Mike Winkleman says

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Clippers dominate Game 4 to even series against Mavericks

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are sharp for the Clippers, who ran away from an ailing Luka Doncic and Dallas 106-81 to reclaim home-court advantage.

  • Ex-US health official claims virus lab leaks happen ‘all the time’

    ‘If Covid originated in a Wuhan lab, it would take a whistleblower for truth to come out,’ he says

  • Watch: Rare Andean bears spotted near the Machu Picchu citadel in Peru

    In the absence of tourists, these ‘intensely shy’ bears made a rare visit to the Incan citadel

  • Terance Mann embodies the Clippers' fighting spirit heading into Game 4

    With the Clippers needing another win Sunday in Dallas. Clippers wing Terance Mann has not been able to enjoy a breakout season after personal loss.

  • Young Marines plant flags ahead of Memorial Day ceremony

    Preparations for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens were underway Saturday. The Historic Elkridge Young Marines planted 3,500 flags on the veterans' gravesites Saturday, ahead of Memorial Day. In addition to honoring fallen heroes, this year's event will honor six service members who have ties to Maryland who were lost within the last two years.