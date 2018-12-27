Not just a Western effort: immigrants helping immigrants

The story began with a Canadian man named Stephen Watt. A man who, like thousands of other citizens of this country, was jolted in 2015 from the comforts of his middle-class life to aid victims of far-off conflict in Syria.

But Mr. Watt's narrative, one that he's the first to admit is typical, turned into a story that centers just as much around a Syrian man named Wasim Meslmani: a refugee whom Watt helped bring to Canada, yet who in his own act of benevolence, became the “go-to guy” for newcomers here before he even arrived.

The two, on a recent Sunday afternoon, sit in Watt’s living room in Toronto. They bear an uncanny resemblance: fair-skinned with beards shaven the same way. “We often get mistaken as brothers,” says Watt, Mr. Meslmani agreeing with a nod and shy laugh.

They are about to film a video for the Facebook page that Meslmani started when he was still living in a basement in Jordan as a refugee and that the two now run together. It’s called Hand-to-Hand, Supporting Newcomers, and its purpose is just that: to help new arrivals in Canada prepare for job interviews, enroll in language classes, find winter boots for their children.

“As much as I have gotten, I wanted to return some smaller part to others in my situation,” says Meslmani, who today lives in Watt’s basement.

Populism and anti-immigrant sentiment may have flared across the West as Syrian refugees fled their homes, but so too has altruism, among Canadians and Americans, Germans and Jordanians. Watt’s circle alone has sponsored scores of refugees and their families – including Hassan al-Kontar, the Syrian stranded for seven months at the airport in Kuala Lumpur who just arrived in Vancouver. Often lost, though, is the story of the refugee who, motivated with a sense of belonging or purpose, is playing a key role him- or herself in the humanitarian spirit of the era.

“This virtuous circle, it’s the way life should be,” says Watt. “And it’s like this in Canada, where people say they feel like they belonged when they arrived in the airport,” he says over kebabs with Meslmani after the video shoot. “So you feel like you're part of the community, which allows you to immediately start thinking, ‘Well, now that I'm part of this community I can start extending the favor to other people.”’

“It gets away from that idea of the white hero, the Canadian all-powerful sponsor, and the lowly Syrian newcomer,” Watt says.

MOBILIZING TO HELP

The image of Alan Kurdi, a 3-year-old Kurdish Syrian who drowned on a Mediterranean coast in September 2015, was a turning point for Canadians regarding the Syrian war. They donated funds, or called their lawyer friends. Others went to volunteer in Greece, where desperate refugees were crossing from Turkey. Many of them sponsored refugees with their own time and money.

The Canadian government resettled more than 25,000 Syrian refugees between November 2015 and February 2016. Some 14,000 of them were brought in with the support of regular citizens, as part of Canada’s landmark private sponsorship program, in which individuals or organizations raise money for housing and pledge to provide moral and logistical support to new refugees.

At the time, Watt had responded to a request from Community Matters Toronto, a neighborhood organization, for volunteers to help with its Syria project. They put him to work creating a Facebook page called Syrian Sanctuary, intended to channel newcomers to their services. Instead, it caught the attention of thousands of Syrians outside of Canada who contacted him. One was Meslmani.

Meslmani was not in the Syria during the war, but it still uprooted him. He had been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2007, and when his job contract expired, the country refused to renew his visa. His only choice was to go home or flee to a country that would take him: He found one in Jordan.

There, he and his brother Hussam were doing odd jobs in home renovation under the table to survive. Once he was caught and told if he ever worked again he would be sent straight to Syria. He spent his time blogging about nutrition, what he studied at home, when he saw Watt’s Facebook page.

Meslmani and Watt's online friendship grew for months before Watt started the sponsorship process. Watt insists it’s possible to know those you’ve never met face-to-face – and says of all those he has since supported, he’s never misjudged. The application process itself requires painstaking details that trace the most vulnerable and excruciating moments of a refugee’s trauma. “How often do you sit with your closest friends and say, ‘let’s talk about the hardest part of your life in extreme details?’ ”