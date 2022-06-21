'This is not justice': Man pleads to reduced charge in 2020 Hope Mills double homicide

gavel

A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court Wednesday in the 2020 shooting deaths of two people during a marijuana deal in Hope Mills.

Sterling Straughter, 20, was sentenced to a minimum of three years, two months in prison and a maximum of four years, 10 months in prison on two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the March 21, 2020, deaths of Franklin "Allan" Monroe, 21, and Cameron Emery, 16. Monroe was Emery's uncle. A 16-year-old girl was also shot but survived.

Straughter was also given a suspended orisin sentence of two years, one month, to three years, six months, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

In exchange for the plea, charges of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property were dismissed. Straughter also agreed to testify against his co-defendant, Xavier Bethea, 23, Assistant District Attorney Kara Hodges said.

Hodges told Superior Court Judge Dawn Layton that the shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. on a dirt road at the intersection of Ajax and Tower drives in Gray's Creek.

According to Hodges, Straughter messaged Monroe on Instagram telling him to meet him there to buy marijuana.

After the deal was completed, Monroe was attempting to leave when, according to the female survivor, she heard someone say "Don't move," Hodges said.

Bethea then allegedly shot at the car as they attempted to drive away, Hodges said.

Monroe and Emery were each shot once in the torso, while the female survivor suffered four gunshot wounds, Hodges said.

The survivor was able to get into the driver's seat and finish their escape while calling 911, Hodges said. The girl met emergency responders at a nearby gas station.

According to Hodges, officers found a Glock pistol in Emery's lap. Emery and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene. The teen survivor was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for her injuries.

Hodges said officers found eight shell casings, glass shards and tire marks at the scene of the shooting, and a bullet casing from the Glock in Emery's lap inside the vehicle.

A search of the victims' cell phones revealed Instagram messages from Straughter asking Monroe how many people would be coming and how much money he would be bringing. According to Hodges, when Monroe asked why Straughter wanted to know how many people would be there, Straughter said his sister lived there and he didn't want people to know her address. Hodges said Straughter did not have a sister who lived in the area.

Investigators also found a message from Straughter sent to Monroe with a pinned location matching the coordinates of the crime scene, according to Hodges.

The state argued that the shooting seemed intentionally planned but acknowledged a lack of evidence prevented them from proving which party shot first. Straughter claimed self-defense to investigators.

"This young man wrecked our whole life," said Franklin Monroe, Monroe's father and Emery's grandfather, during a victim-impact statement prior to sentencing. "I can't sleep at night. Two years. We cry every day."

The victims' family members expressed clear displeasure with the plea bargain.

"They lured them out there, and they know it," said Yvonne Monroe, Monroe's mother and Emery's grandmother told the court. "And we have to take a plea. This is not justice."

Two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the case are still pending against Bethea.

