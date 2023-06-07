‘Not justifiable’: Deputies arrest woman accused of shooting neighbor through door in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night announced the arrest of a woman in connection to a recent deadly shooting in Ocala.

Sheriff’s investigators said they’ve charged Susan Lorincz, 58, for the killing of 35-year-old Ajike Owens.

Lorincz’s charges include manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault, officials said.

According to a news release issued by MCSO, on June 2, deputies were on their way to investigate a report of trespassing in the 1600 block of 107th Lane in Ocala.

While responding, they received a separate report about a shooting at the same location.

Deputies arrived and said they found Owens in front of Lorincz’s apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound. They attempted life-saving aid to Owens before paramedics rushed her to a hospital, but she died, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said its Major Crimes Unit immediately began investigating the incident, conducting interviews with witnesses to the shooting, including Owens’ own children.

Detectives said they also interviewed Lorincz.

They said they gathered and reviewed forensic and digital evidence, surveillance footage they obtained from various sources, along with prior “incidents and calls for service” that involved the two women.

Detectives said evidence established that over time, Lorincz became angry at Owens’ children for playing in a field near her home. On June 2, investigators said she engaged in an argument with the kids and a neighbor overheard her yelling at them.

Detectives said Lorincz threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son, which struck him on his toe.

The boy and his 12-year-old brother then attempted to speak to Lorincz, at which point, deputies said she opened her door and swung at them with an umbrella.

Investigators said the boys told their mother what had transpired; at that point, Ajike Owens went to Lorincz’s door and knocked multiple times, demanding that she come outside.

That’s when Lorincz fired one shot through her door, which struck Owens in her upper chest, according to detectives.

They added that, at the time she was shot, Owens’ 10-year-old son was standing next to her.

Detectives said that Lorincz claimed she acted in self-defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door before she fired the shot from inside the apartment.

They said Lorincz also claimed that Owens had previously attacked her.

But a sheriff’s spokesperson said that through their investigation, including statements from witnesses who came forward “as late as yesterday,” detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were “not justifiable under Florida law.”

“I want to thank my detectives for working tirelessly to fully investigate this case. I also want to thank Ms. Owens’ family for their patience as we conducted the diligent investigation that we were bound by law to conduct,” Sheriff Billy Woods said.

“Ms. Lorincz’s fate is now in the hands of the judicial system which I trust will deliver justice in due course,” he added.

“As I go to bed tonight, I will be saying a prayer for Ms. Owens’ children and the rest of her family. I’d ask all of you to do the same.”

Lorincz is expected to make her initial court appearance Wednesday morning in Marion County.

