I will not let anyone in government build their position on anti-Ukrainian sentiment – Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stressed that there can be no doubt that Warsaw needs to support Ukraine as the latter is repelling a full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Tusk in an interview with Polish media, in particular TVN24

Quote: "I will never allow anyone in my government to build their position on any anti-Ukrainian sentiment. There can be no doubt when it comes to the war and our commitment, as well as that of the entire Western world, to Ukraine in its fight against Russia," Tusk said.

Details: The Polish prime minister stressed that every Polish patriot must absolutely recognise these arguments, adding that Ukraine needs both Warsaw's and the entire free world's help in its war with Russia.

"And this is not a slogan. Because, in fact, while Ukraine is at war with Russia, we are in relative safety," Tusk said.

The official stressed that in any scenario, Poland's task will be to resist despondency in assisting Ukraine and noted that he is currently working intensively with partners in Europe who understand this well.

"There can be no hesitation with regard to arming and supporting Ukraine in the war. It's unquestionable to me," the Polish prime minister added.

Tusk also announced that on Monday, 15 January, he plans to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss, among other things, his upcoming visit to Kyiv.

Background:

In recent months, Kyiv and Warsaw have faced various challenges in their relations, ranging from Poland's embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to Polish hauliers blocking the border.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced contacts with Poland "at all levels" to resolve bilateral issues.

