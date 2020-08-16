Do not let Tory accused of rape back into Parliament until after criminal investigation, urges MP

A Tory MP accused of rape has had his bail extended until early November, allowing him to be free to return to Parliament at the end of the summer recess - Jessica Taylor/AFP

A Conservative MP accused of rape should not be allowed back into Parliament until the criminal investigation into the allegations has concluded, an MP has said.

Charlotte Nichols, Labour MP for Warrington North, said the news the Tory MP will be able to return to the Commons on September 1 was “maddening”.

The MP’s bail was extended until early November, allowing him to be free to return to parliament in two weeks’ time, at the end of the summer recess.

Ms Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, said: “From a safeguarding point of view it's maddening that this MP is allowed back onto the Parliamentary estate before the investigation has concluded.”

The MP, who has not been identified, was arrested at the start of August after a woman in her 20s made a complaint of rape and sexual assault, and initially bailed until mid-August.

The Tory Chief Whip, Mark Spencer, has come under pressure to remove the whip from the MP, in the same way that former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke lost the whip in 2017 when he was first accused of sexual assaults. Last month he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women, in 2007 and 2016.

Losing the whip, or having it withdrawn, effectively means an MP or peer is expelled from their party. However, they do not lose their seat. Until the whip is restored, they sit as an independent in the chamber.

Jess Phillips, Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, said: “Just as we are about to start bringing back our staff to work and get back to normal, this is a reminder that safety in our place of work is not always considered. He should not return to Parliament and safeguards should be put in place as they would for a teacher, a doctor or a carer.”

Scotland Yard has previously confirmed it had received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving sexual offences and assault, alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020.

The complainant, a former Parliamentary aide, has claimed one of the alleged assaults left her needing hospital treatment.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police Service said: “A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, August 1, 2020. His bail to return date has been extended to early November 2020. The investigation is being undertaken by the Met central specialist crime, complex case team (CCT).”

Charities and unions have criticised the Conservative Party for declining to suspend the whip from the MP.

Women's Aid, the Fawcett Society, the Centenary Action Group, the TUC and the biggest trade unions representing staff in Parliament said in a joint statement: "The House of Commons should be no different from any other workplace. Safety and the safeguarding of staff must be paramount.

"Failure to suspend is yet another example of minimising violence against women and girls and a failure to believe victims and survivors when they bravely speak out."