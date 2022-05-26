'We’re not letting no one shut us down': Filipino restaurant in Oakland reopens after fatal shooting of co-owner

A Filipino restaurant in Oakland, California, has reopened after the fatal shooting of its co-owner last week.

Artel “Jun” Anabo, 39, was shot and killed while standing outside his restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, with his 11-year-old son Kiah on the night of May 18. While the case is currently under investigation, law enforcement believes that Anabo may have been shot in a dispute over a stolen truck. No arrests have been made so far.

With a memorial filled with candles, flowers and photos outside the restaurant, Lucky Three Seven reopened yesterday in honor of Anabo’s legacy. Anabo’s cousin and fellow co-owner Mark Legaspi told a crowd outside the restaurant on Wednesday that the restaurant would remain open for the time being.

“He should still be here doing this,” Legaspi told the crowd. “We’re not letting no one shut us down.”

Alameda County’s Chief Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley vowed to provide Anabo’s case their “top attention” and promised to “get justice.” Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Angelica Mendoza said investigators are “aggressively” investigating the case and expects to have an update within the next few days.

Anabo’s sister, Analyn Novenario, gave a speech on Wednesday afternoon about the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

“How do I ensure a safer future for (Anabo’s son) and other survivors who are victimized by (these) acts of violence?” Novenario was quoted as saying.

The Oakland and Filipino community surpassed a $20,000 GoFundMe goal for Abano’s funeral with $105,805 in donations as of Thursday afternoon.

Feature image via Mercury News

