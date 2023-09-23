'Not licensed to be drilling teeth': Milford PD finds dentist office in convenience store

MILFORD - A man will be facing criminal charges after police said he was performing illegal dentistry procedures in the back of a convenience store.

Juan Hermida Munoz, 64, was performing dentistry in a backroom at Alternative Convenience Store, 140 Main St., Suite 7, Police Chief Robert Tusino said on Friday.

"He's not licensed to perform dentistry in the state," said Tusino. "We haven't been able to verify his bonafides. He's not licensed to be drilling teeth in the back of a convenience store."

The Alternativa Convenience Store at 150 Main St., Milford, Sept. 22, 2023.

Also facing charges is Maria Magdalean Guaman-Castro, age unavailable, the owner of the store.

The investigation began on Monday, Tusino said. The Board of Health was in the store doing a routine food inspection when they found the area where Hermida Munoz is accused of performing dentistry. It also appeared he was sleeping there on a cot.

Milford Police Department: Milford Select Board votes unanimously to promote Robert Tusino to chief of police

"This practice puts the lives of patients in danger by unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions in receiving medical treatments," police said in a release.

How to check if someone is a licensed dentist in Massachusetts

The investigation revealed that Munoz was allegedly providing several different services, including tooth extractions, cleanings, and routine examinations while using anesthesia. Police said he is not Massachusetts Board Certified and has no certificates to perform medicine in the United States.

The state Board of Registration of Dentistry does have an online listing of every licensed dentist in the state, a check of which confirmed Hermida Munoz is not licensed.

Illegal medical practice: Framingham woman dies a day after plastic surgery

Tusino said it has not been determined if Hermida Munoz is licensed to practice dentistry anywhere. His listed address was the store, but he provided police with an Ecuadorian passport as an identification.

According to a Facebook business page, there is a Juan Hermida Munoz who is a dentist in Ecuador. Photos of the dentist appear to match a photo provided of the man charged in Milford.

What does it take to become a dentist in Ecuador?

In Ecuador, to become a dentist, a person has to complete a five-year dentistry program after completing high school, according to an article written by Ecuadorian dentist Dr. Victor Carreno in Hi Expat magazine in 2022. They then have to complete a one-year residency, according to the article.

What are the criminal charges in this case?

Police have charged Hermida Munoz with the unauthorized practice of medicine and the unauthorized practice of dentistry.

Police have charged Guaman-Castro with conspiracy to commit a crime.

It is now known when they will be arraigned in Milford District Court. A call to the store was not answered.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at faebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Milford Board of Health finds illegal dentist office. Police charge two