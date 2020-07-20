This $3.85 million racing prototype just shattered auction records to become the most expensive Mustang on the planet

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

A rare 1965 Shelby GT350R Mustang raked in $3.85 million at auction on Friday, becoming the most expensive Mustang on the planet.

A 1968 model driven by Steve McQueen in the movie "Bullitt" set the previous record when it went for $3.74 million in January.

This 1965 Shelby GT350R won numerous races and was driven by legendary race-car driver Ken Miles, whose story was featured in last year's movie "Ford v. Ferrari." It was also used as a test mule by Shelby American engineers.

Mecum calls the car not only "the most historically important Shelby Mustang in the world," but also "arguably the most important Mustang in the history of the marque, period."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In January, the 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the film "Bullitt" raked in a record-setting $3.74 million at auction. Now, just a few months later, there's a new world's most expensive Mustang.

The Mustang — a 1965 Shelby GT350R Mustang prototype — is an automotive icon, having been driven extensively by legendary race-car drivers such as Ken Miles, of "Ford v. Ferrari" fame. It crossed the block on Friday during Mecum Auctions' Indianapolis sale, raking in an astonishing $3.85 million.

Built to be a high-performance competition version of the 1965 Mustang, the GT350R in question was used as a team car and engineering test mule by Carroll Shelby's Shelby American. It claimed more than 10 Sports Car Club of America class victories in just the 1965 season, and went on to have several successful seasons after.

Solidifying its place in Ford history, the Mustang also spent 14 years in the Shelby American Museum, and has won awards at some of the most prestigious car shows.

Below, you can see more of the car record-breaking car that Mecum is calling "arguably the most important Mustang in the history of the marque."

Mecum Auctions just sold a one-of-a-kind 1965 Shelby GT350R Mustang race car at its Indianapolis sale, and it shattered auction records.

1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype. More

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

Dripping in automotive history, the car raked in $3.85 million on Friday, becoming the most expensive Mustang ever sold.

1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype. More

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

It went for roughly $100,000 more than the previous record holder, the Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the film "Bullitt," which sold for $3.74 million earlier this year.

1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype. More

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

There are some very good reasons for that.

1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype. More

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

In the mid 1960s, Ford tapped racing-driver-turned-car-developer Carroll Shelby to build a high-performance Mustang for SCCA B-Class racing.

1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype. More