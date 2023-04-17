‘Not looking for anybody else’ in shooting that killed two people in Olathe: Police

Police are not still searching for any suspects, and said no active public threat remains after a weekend double shooting left two people dead in Olathe, a spokesman said Monday.

“We believe we have been in contact with all parties involved at the scene and hope to be able to release more information here shortly,” said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department. “We have no parties that are outstanding.”

Police responded about 4:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Rogers Road and West 126th Street to investigate a homicide. Arriving officers found two persons who had been shot. A woman was declared dead at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

There were two crime scenes — one at the Clarion Park Apartments at 16700 W. 127th Street and the other near the Sola Salons at Rogers and Strang Line roads.

The killings are still being investigated, Yeldell said, so he declined to go into further detail. Their deaths, however, are not being investigated as a murder and suicide.

“No, we don’t have any information that would lead us to believe that,” Yeldell said. He said he hoped to be able to release some information in the coming days that “will put some clarity to this incident.”

The two deaths are both classified as homicides, he said.

“Anytime you have a death of a human being at the hands of another human being, it’s classified as a homicide,” he said. “Now that could include self defense. It could include a couple of other things.”

The killings are Olathe’s second and third homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.