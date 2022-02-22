‘Not a lot known’ as Kansas City Police investigate the homicide of a teen boy Monday

Kansas City Police are investigating the death of a juvenile on Monday as a homicide.

Police were dispatched to St. Luke’s Hospital near the Country Club Plaza shortly before 1 p.m. Monday after an injured juvenile was transported by a private vehicle.

Kansas City Police Sgt. Jake Becchina said officers first believed the victim had been shot, but during the course of treatment, medical staff could not make a conclusive diagnosis.

The victim, an unidentified teen boy, was declared dead by medical staff.

Police continue to investigate the area where he was injured and the area where he was picked up by a driver, Becchina said.

He said detectives were working to identify the victim and contact next of kin as they investigate his whereabouts and activities prior to being injured. Detectives will work with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

“There is not a lot known at this time but detectives are working hard to gather information,” Becchina said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.