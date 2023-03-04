Not Many Are Piling Into Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Yet As It Plummets 26%

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares are down a considerable 26% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 55% share price decline.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Cumulus Media may be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.7x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Cumulus Media hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Cumulus Media's Growth Trending?

Cumulus Media's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 1.6%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 71% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 16% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.8% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Cumulus Media is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Cumulus Media's P/E

Cumulus Media's P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Cumulus Media's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Cumulus Media has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

