Not Many Are Piling Into FCR Immobilien AG (ETR:FC9) Just Yet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.8x FCR Immobilien AG (ETR:FC9) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Germany have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 32x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

FCR Immobilien certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is FCR Immobilien's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like FCR Immobilien's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 20% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 77% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 16% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 13% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that FCR Immobilien is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From FCR Immobilien's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that FCR Immobilien currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

