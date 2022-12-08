Not Many Are Piling Into Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) Just Yet

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 13x, you may consider Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) as an attractive investment with its 6.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Innoprise Plantations Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 71%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 1,902% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.1% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Innoprise Plantations Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Innoprise Plantations Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Innoprise Plantations Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

