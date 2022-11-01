Not Many Are Piling Into PCCS Group Berhad (KLSE:PCCS) Stock Yet As It Plummets 28%

PCCS Group Berhad (KLSE:PCCS) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 28% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Indeed, the recent drop has reduced its annual gain to a relatively sedate 4.3% over the last twelve months.

Since its price has dipped substantially, PCCS Group Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.6x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, PCCS Group Berhad has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

See our latest analysis for PCCS Group Berhad

pe

Although there are no analyst estimates available for PCCS Group Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For PCCS Group Berhad?

PCCS Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 295%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 42% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

Story continues

With this information, we find it odd that PCCS Group Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Having almost fallen off a cliff, PCCS Group Berhad's share price has pulled its P/E way down as well. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that PCCS Group Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the company's performance. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Plus, you should also learn about these 5 warning signs we've spotted with PCCS Group Berhad (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

If you're unsure about the strength of PCCS Group Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here