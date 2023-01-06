Not Many Are Piling Into SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SKBSHUT) Just Yet

SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SKBSHUT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 130% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 200% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 9.0% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here