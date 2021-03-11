‘Not a monster.’ Suspect in SC kidnapping, sexual assault says he has no memory of it

Simone Jasper
·1 min read

A man accused of kidnapping and sexual assault in South Carolina said he doesn’t remember any of it.

“This isn’t me,” Jamaal Harvey, 44, said Thursday in a bond hearing, according to video from multiple news outlets. “I’m not a monster.”

Harvey was arrested in connection with an attack that Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said was “violent” and left a woman hospitalized with head injuries.

The woman was leaving an Ingles grocery store in Anderson on Monday when someone she didn’t know abducted her, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. The stranger drove the woman somewhere else, where he “physically and sexually assaulted her,” before eventually taking her back to the parking lot, according to officials.

Harvey was charged with “criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,” McClatchy News reported.

During his bond hearing, Harvey told the court he has a history of “blacking out,” video from WHNS and WSPA shows.

“I have no recollection of what happened, but I know all the evidence points to me,” Harvey said, according to the footage. “I would love to greatly apologize to the victim and the family.”

Judge James White denied bond for Harvey based on the charges, the Anderson Independent-Mail reported. The Anderson County Bond Court didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for video of the hearing.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting that sparked protests

    Austin police Officer Christopher Taylor has been on leave since the April 24 shooting.

  • Rideshare driver asks passengers to not eat in SUV — then they attack, Illinois cops say

    An Uber driver in California was attacked by passengers just days before.

  • Breonna Taylor's mother 'will continue to fight' for her daughter

    Breonna Taylor's mother spoke on the "

  • Number of migrant children in U.S. border facilities soars amid growing crisis

    More than 3,600 migrant children were being held in U.S. border facilities as of Thursday morning, a U.S. official told Reuters, more than four times the number in late February, a sign of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for President Joe Biden's new administration. The number of mostly Central American unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has risen rapidly in recent weeks, with more children stuck in border patrol stations while they await transfers to increasingly crowded federal shelters and eventual release to parents or other sponsors. The border stations were built to house adult men for short periods and could pose a COVID-19 health risk to children and staff if they grow overcrowded.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 11

    More nursing homes and long-term care facilities can now allow in-person visits.

  • Trump urges college football legend Herschel Walker to run for US Senate in Georgia

    “Run Herschel, run!”

  • A couple kidnapped a man in Key West and held him hostage, police say

    A couple kidnapped a man last month in the Keys and held him hostage for about 30 hours while threatening him with a knife, police said.

  • Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

    A Congress riven along party lines has approved the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government’s spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation. The House gave final congressional approval Wednesday to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote precisely seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing.

  • Biden's stimulus shows he's governing like Bernie

    The way President Joe Biden is spending money in his stimulus resembles Western European social democracies that Sen. Bernie Sanders loves.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks bounce back

    Tech stocks bounced back fiercely Tuesday as the Nasdaq recouped Monday’s deep losses. A retreat in U.S. bond yields fueled buying of battered tech titans like Tesla, Apple, and Amazon. The Nasdaq exited the correction territory it had entered Monday when it closed more than 10% below its peak. The Nasdaq gained 3.7% Tuesday. The S&P 500 added 1.4%. The Dow closed flat near the session’s low. But O’Neil Global Advisors Chief Investment Officer Randy Watts says investors should refrain from buying tech stocks on the dips just now. “Normally, when we have these kinds of corrections, these things resolve themselves in weeks and months, not days. My sense of the market right now is we’re actually not done with this correction.” Economically sensitive consumer cyclical stocks like Carnival and Chipotle led the rally. Investors got positive news on the outlook for the economy when the OECD doubled its growth estimate for the U.S. this year. Tesla shares snapped a five-day losing streak with a powerful 20% jump – its largest one-day gain in nearly 8 years. Its sales in China rose sharply last month, and an analyst hiked his rating on the electric car maker. GameStop shares rose for the fifth day, up 27%. That’s on top of Monday’s 40% rise. Investors bet on the video game retailer’s new e-commerce strategy and speculated that small investors would pour stimulus check funds into stocks.

  • Denise Richards marks look-alike daughter’s 17th birthday with sweet photos

    Sami, the oldest child of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, turned 17 this week, and her mom kicked off the celebration on social media.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are still on sale for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 35% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.

  • Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2021, and 5 that will be out

    From natural textures to accent walls, interior designs share which bedroom styles, furniture, and decor are expected to trend and flop in 2021.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Gaza fishermen killed by Israeli drone caught in nets, Hamas says

    Three Palestinian fishermen who died in an offshore blast on Sunday had encountered an explosive-laden Israeli drone that had fallen into the sea and blew up in their nets, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment. At the time of the blast, the Israeli military had denied it had any involvement in the incident.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracksFauci warned the pandemic 'will get worse' exactly 1 year ago. Today he sees 'light at the end of the tunnel.'