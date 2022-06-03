'Not if but When': More Mass Shootings Add to Weary Nation's Grief

People gather at a reunification center set up at Memorial High School after a mass shooting at a medical building in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Joseph Rushmore/The New York Times)

Since the devastating attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week, mass shootings around the country have been relentless, coming at a pace of more than two a day.

Some 20 shootings in which at least four people were hurt or killed have unfolded in a matter of nine days, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The shootings came as Americans went through their ordinary routines. Outside a bar and liquor store in Michigan. At a house party in California. In a downtown area in Tennessee. And at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where four people were killed Wednesday.

Chief Wendell Franklin of the Tulsa police lamented the relentlessness of mass shootings as he described “yet another act of violence upon an American city.”

“I cannot emphasize enough that we train rigorously, over and over and over again, for not if but when,” he said. “Because we have seen the violence that has taken place throughout the United States, and we would be naive” to think it would not happen in Tulsa.

Grief has emanated from other cities, including Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, and Buffalo, New York, where 10 people died at a grocery store in what police described as a racist massacre. They were among more than 200 shootings this year in which at least four people were wounded or killed, an everyday reality that has plagued the country for years.

“I’m angry about it,” Mayor John Tecklenburg of Charleston, South Carolina, said after 10 people were shot at an outdoor party in his city Monday night. At a somber news conference, Tecklenburg recited statistics about mass shootings, most of which attract little national notice, and called for something to be done to stop them. “I’m fed up,” he said.

In Tulsa, calls of the shooting at a medical building crackled across police radios just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. As officers rushed inside — following a trail of bullet casings and yelling out “Tulsa police!” — they heard the gunshots end, officials said, then found that a man had killed four people and himself.

Franklin said the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and was upset about continued pain. He killed the doctor who performed that surgery and three others using two guns purchased in recent days, including an AR-15-style rifle he bought the afternoon of the shooting, the chief said.

Officials described the Tulsa shooting as targeted. Franklin said the gunman, identified by officials as Michael Louis, had a letter with him explaining that he wanted to kill Dr. Preston Phillips, who performed back surgery on him last month, as well as anyone who got in his way. Franklin said the gunman had complained of continuing pain since being discharged from the hospital, and had returned for a follow-up visit the day before the attack.

Hospital officials described Phillips as a caring physician who sometimes ran late for his appointments because he spent extra time with his patients. Authorities say the gunman also killed Dr. Stephanie Husen, who practiced sports medicine; Amanda Glenn, an office worker with a supervisory role; and William Love, an Army veteran whose family said he sacrificed himself to save his wife.

The Tulsa shooting was not even the first mass shooting in Oklahoma since the Uvalde massacre May 24. On Sunday, at a Memorial Day Weekend festival, eight people ranging in age from 9 to 56 were shot at the Old City Square of Taft, Oklahoma, a small town about 40 miles from Tulsa. A 39-year-old woman died in that shooting.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, where six teenagers were shot as a group fought last weekend, Mayor Tim Kelly called for expanding background checks and so-called red flag laws, as well as raising the minimum age to buy certain weapons.

“Kids have always gotten into scuffles with each other,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “That’s a tale that’s as old as time. What is new is now they have access to handguns and firearms that leave behind bodies instead of bruised egos.”

President Joe Biden, a longtime supporter of stricter gun laws, addressed the country Thursday night about the recent spate of shootings. But even as Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have been meeting in recent days to see if they can reach an agreement on legislation about guns, mental health and school safety, there is widespread skepticism that any sweeping deal will emerge.

“Our leaders ignore, gloss over or refuse to address the complex challenges and difficulties facing our country and communities,” Kendra Horn, a former Democratic congresswoman from Oklahoma who is running for the Senate, said after the Tulsa shooting.

Most Republican officials oppose tightening gun restrictions, and agreements even on incremental measures that polls show have bipartisan support have been elusive.

Franklin said he would be willing to share his thoughts on gun restrictions if asked by legislators, but he said his role was to enforce the laws as written. The chief said he believed that the gunman had legally bought both his weapons — a pistol from a pawnshop Sunday, and a semi-automatic rifle from a gun store in the hours before the shooting.

Shortly after that purchase, at 4:52 p.m., police received their first call of a shooting on the campus of St. Francis Hospital. The call came from a patient who was meeting by video chat with a doctor inside the building when the doctor told the patient to ask for help.

A few minutes later, the first Tulsa officers arrived at the scene. By 4:58, as officers made their way through a labyrinth of hallways and offices on the building’s second floor, they heard what they believe was the final shot, when the gunman killed himself.

Police officers in Uvalde have been criticized for not moving more quickly to confront the gunman inside a school classroom. Franklin said Tulsa officers moved directly to where the gunman was believed to be, taking “immediate action without hesitation.”

Patients and employees were already scrambling for cover.

“There was an initial ‘What was that?’” said Gannon Gill, a physician assistant who runs an orthopedic urgent care clinic. He turned to his patient and said: “Let’s go. I don’t think this is good.”

He would later learn that some of his colleagues hid in bathrooms or storage closets. He guided his patient through exam rooms and interlocking hallways, away from the sound of the gunfire. They ran into a small group of colleagues, who joined them.

Gill crouched, moving quickly toward the closest exit. He and the group made it through the front door of the office and hustled to the parking garage. They were out in less than a minute.

Once in the garage, he discovered his phone in his pocket and called his wife.

“Don’t freak out, I’m alive,” he recalled telling her. He asked her to bring his car keys, which he realized he had left behind.

