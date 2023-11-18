‘This is not right:’ Mother heartbroken after son found shot inside burning car in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are investigating two separate murders of men shot to death, placed in the backseat of their cars and then the cars set on fire.

The murders were exactly one week apart.

Police aren’t saying the cases are connected, but they’re certainly not ruling it out either.

In the most recent case, police say 40-year-old Marlin Foster was burned so badly on October 13 that investigators had to use dental records to positively identify him.

“I was told that he was shot in the head. He was in the back of the car in the back seat burning to death. My son burned up, I didn’t even have a body to go to his funeral, I just cremated him,” said his mother, Marie Proctor.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes met the family at the Stone Mountain apartment complex where police found the car.

There were charred bushes and you could see exactly where someone left the remains of Marlin Foster.

Foster was a truck driver who took good care of his three children. His mom said he took care of her too.

“They are without their father! I’m without my son,” Proctor said tearfully.

Relatives are begging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta. There is a reward of $5,000.

“This is not right, he was a good man, he was a caring man, he was a respectable man. Please help us figure out why he was taken from us,” said Proctor.

