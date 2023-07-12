'Not a No. 2 guy:' Ron DeSantis doesn't want to be Donald Trump's running mate

WASHINGTON - You can forget about the idea of a Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis ticket: DeSantis isn't interested in being Trump's running mate.

"I don't think so," DeSantis told a Wisconsin conservative news platform this week. "I'm not a No. 2 guy. I think I'm a leader."

A Trump-DeSantis ticket has always been unlikely. For one thing, feelings between the two men, and their staffs, are already pretty raw after a tense and expensive campaign.

Also: Some legal analysts say Electoral College rules prevent running mates from the same state from claiming the electoral votes of that state. That's why Dick Cheney, who lived in Texas in 2000, switched his residency back to Wyoming so that he could join Texas Gov. George W. Bush on that year's Republican ticket.

Ron DeSantis campaigns in New Hampshire

It's hard to see DeSantis or Trump moving out of Florida to accommodate the other.

During his appearance Tuesday on Wisconsin Right Now, DeSantis also declined to speculate on who might be on his vice presidential short list, should he rally and overtake Trump for next year's GOP nomination.

DeSantis, who is falling further behind Trump in national polls, says he's taking things step-by-step, and a running mate decision is a long way away.

"It’s a little bit presumptuous to be doing that at this stage," DeSantis said. "I’m here to win the early primaries, and that’s what we’ve got to do first."

As for being a running mate, DeSantis said he currently has a better job as governor of Florida.

“I’ve been able to accomplish a lot," DeSantis said. "I think I probably could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeSantis doesn't want to be Trump's running mate: 'Not a No. 2 guy'