'Not normal times': Here's why the Republican primary is a referendum on Joe Biden, not Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — The Republican presidential race really should be a referendum on Donald Trump − but it isn't always, thanks to the former president's vise-like grip on GOP voters.

As they prepare for another debate tomorrow, challengers like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis seem reluctant to make the GOP primary about Trump, perhaps wary of alienating the legions of Republican voters who have backed him in the past.

The Republican candidate who has been most critical of Trump − former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – hasn't been able to gain much traction, polling below 4% in Iowa while holding at third place in New Hampshire.

Christie and other anti-Trump Republicans say the party has no choice but to focus on the former president, given his weakness with independent voters and the unprecedented fact that he is facing as many as four criminal trials in the coming year.

"If Trump is our nominee, we will not only lose the presidency again, but we will lose both houses of Congress, and we will lose races up and down the ticket," Christie told NewsNation in an interview. "He is political poison, up and down the ballot."

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Commit to Caucus rally, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Wednesday's debate: Will Trump surface?

The non-Trump candidates will get another chance to discuss the frontrunner − or not − during Wednesday's debate in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Trump himself plans to host a fundraiser in Florida, skipping the Alabama debate just as he did three previous throw-downs.

Pollsters and political analysts said they don't expect the Trump issue to surface much during the debate because there's little or no gain in it for the challengers.

Most of Trump's rivals are leery of attacking the GOP's undisputed leader, fearing a backlash from grassroots Republican voters, they said.

So far, if anything, attacks on Trump seem to have strengthened him politically. Many Republicans voters have rallied around him, regardless of whether the attacks have come from GOP rivals, President Joe Biden and the Democrats, or prosecutors and grand juries that have charged him with felony crimes.

Trump faces trials in Washington, D.C., and Georgia on charges of trying to steal the 2020 election. He was indicted in New York over hush money payments to an adult film actress, and in Florida on allegations of mishandling classified documents. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

"Criticism of Trump from any corridor makes him stronger in the Republican primary," said Republican political consultant Mike Madrid, who opposes the ex-president's campaign.

Trump holds leads of more than 45 percentage points in national polls complied by the Real Clear Politics website.

Madrid added: "If politics was normal, this would be a referendum" on Trump. "But these are not normal times."

Three types of Trump voters

Republican pollster Whit Ayres said there are basically three types of Republican voters: "Always Trump," "Maybe Trump," and "Never Trump.".

Challengers will need those Maybe Trump voters, he said, and that means they have to be careful in how they criticize the former president, making a case against him without offending the fence-sitters.

Whatever the approach, the Republican race is all about Trump, whether candidates or pundits like it or not.

"It's defined by Trump," Ayres said. "He is such a big personality and has taken over the party."

Nikki Haley jabs but doesn't punch

The other candidates have drawn contrasts with Trump, sporadically.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has promoted herself as the leader of a "new generation," an implicit contrast to the 81-year-old President Joe Biden and the 77-year-old Republican frontrunner. She also called for "moral clarity," another apparent reference to Trump.

Trump’s former ambassador to the U.N., Haley has also pointed to her former boss' sketchy electoral record and the fact he has twice lost the national popular vote.

"Let's remember: Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president," Haley told Fox News last week. "That's nothing to be proud of."

Haley has also hit all the "drama" surrounding Trump, both during his presidency and afterward.

"It's time for a new generation of conservative leadership," Haley says in a television ad. "We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past and strengthen our country and our pride and our purpose."

Ron DeSantis dodges

DeSantis, meanwhile, has spent more time attacking Haley than Trump, as each candidate seeks to become the major alternative to the frontrunner.

The Florida governor and Haley are likely to scrap again during the Alabama debate.

As for Trump, DeSantis has faulted the ex-president for falling short on a variety of promises, from finishing the U.S.-Mexico border wall to the increase in federal spending during the Trump presidency.

DeSantis has also raised the age question, saying that Trump has lost "the zip on his fastball." He told CNN that Trump is "high risk” with a “low reward” for Republicans.

Yet, on NBC's "Meet The Press," DeSantis was reluctant to criticize Trump for using the word "vermin" to describe his political opponents.

"So, I don't use the same rhetoric that he does," DeSantis said. "I conduct myself in a different way. I think I conduct myself in a way that's more effective as a leader."

Pressed on whether he would condemn use of the word vermin, DeSantis dodged: "I don't use the term. But what I don't do is play the media's game, where I'm asked to referee other people. He's responsible for his words. He's responsible for his conduct. I'm responsible for mine."

Chris Christie: Trump is the issue

Christie has criticized both Haley and DeSantis for not being more aggressive with Trump, a candidate who could find himself sentenced to prison before winning the GOP nomination.

"Either run against him or don't run against him," Christie said on MSNBC, referring in particular to Haley's "drama" comments. "If you're running for second place, tell everybody you're running for second place."

"I'm not."

A referendum on electability?

Early on, the Republican race was more of a Trump referendum because many GOP voters questioned whether he could win a general election, given all his baggage, said pollster Gunner Ramer.

"Electability was the most salient issue with Republican primary voters," said Ramer, political director for an anti-Trump organization called the Republican Accountability Project.

Trump announced his candidacy unusually early, in November of 2022, right after disappointing performances by Republicans in that year's congressional and state elections. Trump was also under various investigations, including those involving the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This year brought a series of indictments in four separate cases against Trump - and his poll numbers steadily rose, Ramer said.

It appears that rising numbers of Republicans agreed with Trump's claims that he is being targeted by the legal system for political reasons; Ramer described it as "victimhood and grievance politics - that's what Donald Trump has tapped into."

Some current polls show Trump leading Biden, so the electability issue if anything now favors the former president.

"For a variety of reasons, the idea of a referendum on Trump has diminished," Ramer said.

'Impossible to predict'

Whether it remains this way is unknowable.

Trump is the first ex-president to actively campaign for the White House again since Grover Cleveland in 1892; he is the first major presidential candidate ever to face criminal trials and possible prison time.

It's a wholly unique set of circumstances that candidates, analysts and votes are finding hard to navigate.

“I don’t know how to predict anything in this election at this point," said Republican political consultant Liz Mair. "There’s so many things going on that are radically different than anything else we have ever seen before."

"It’s impossible to predict it," she said. "There’s so many weird things going on here.”

Appearing on CBS' "Face The Nation," Christie put it this way: "There's a lot of things different about this and that's why anybody tried to predict this is just shooting in the dark."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Republican race is a referendum on Joe Biden, not Donald Trump