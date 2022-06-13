'Not here. Not now. Not ever': NY gov signs laws protecting abortion patients, providers
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the laws in anticipation of the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade.
Game 3 of the 1988 NBA Finals marked Magic Johnson's return to his native Michigan, and he treated his fellow Michiganders to a show.
A revealed more than a dozen Oklahoma candidates who have repeated lies that widespread voter fraud cost Donald Trump the 2020 election.
The General Assembly didn't repeal House Bill 6 before their session ended, but couldn't resist a swipe at LGBTQ Ohioans, Thomas Suddes says.
Twenty senators are working on the package, which Biden said would be the "most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades."
From Machine Gun Kelly and Mindy Kaling to Christain Bale and Idris Elba, there are several popular stars who keep their kids' lives private.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the pandemic has shifted into a “new phase,” thanks to widespread vaccinations.
Freshman Rep. Nancy Mace voted to certify Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election, but says she still supports Trump. Can she win her primary?
The bills were supported by Hochul and passed easily through both legislative chambers, where Democrats have strong majorities.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league's health and safety protocols. Silver typically attends all finals games. The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.
Former Vice President Mike Pence attended a press conference Monday near the Mexico border where he spoke with law enforcement and local ranchers.
These are kinds of regulations that may fall under a legal cloud after the Supreme Court decides on an EPA climate change case.
June 12, 2022, letters: Readers comment on a recently published letter to the editor, weather warnings and a recently published political cartoon.
People whose maternal care depends on federal dollars can’t get abortions under the Hyde Amendment. What will the end of Roe hold for them?
Gov. Ron DeSantis's comments follow those of several Republican lawmakers who have come out saying children should not be allowed at drag shows.
The fashion influencer has built her social media following by embracing and sharing her eclectic style.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a law making it easier for teachers to carry firearms in the classroom, according NBC News. A bipartisan group of Senators has recently said they have reached a framework deal around some forms of gun safety involving ‘red flag’ laws and investments in school-based mental health programs. Some advocates don’t think the measures go far enough, but states like Ohio are determined to go a complete (potentially dangerous) way.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 - his second bout with the illness this year - but that he was feeling OK and isolating, per health guidelines. Trudeau was at the Summit of the Americas in California last week, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders to discuss issues impacting the region. Trudeau met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and later attended a luncheon hosted by Biden, according to his itinerary.
A "Drag Queen Story Hour" event was allegedly disrupted by the Proud Boys at a California public library, prompting the sheriff's office to open a hate crime investigation.
While this appears to be a seemingly simple solution with the public split in its support, it is fraught with complexity.
All-in-one firms oversee investments, family businesses, foundations, even children’s schooling and hiring household staff.