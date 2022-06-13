'Not here. Not now. Not ever': NY gov signs laws protecting abortion patients, providers

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 - his second bout with the illness this year - but that he was feeling OK and isolating, per health guidelines. Trudeau was at the Summit of the Americas in California last week, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders to discuss issues impacting the region. Trudeau met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and later attended a luncheon hosted by Biden, according to his itinerary.