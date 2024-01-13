'Not one more': Community partnership launches to bring Columbus homicide rate under 100

Ralph Carter, founder of We are Linden, speaks during the launch of Operation Under Triple Digits on Saturday at Polaris Fashion Place. The communitywide effort aims to have fewer than 100 homicides in Columbus in 2024.

In late December, Malissa Thomas-St. Clair was on a Facebook Live video talking about goals for 2024.

The founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children talked in that video about reducing homicides in 2024, saying off-the-cuff about how great it would be if the number of homicides in the city were under triple digits. The more she said the words, her enthusiasm visibly grew.

"If we could get a landslide trajectory downwards, imagine the momentum we would have to continue. It can be done," she said.

And while Thomas-St. Clair’s strong enthusiasm drew some laughs and enthusiasm from the group in the room, the mission began to take shape in that live video.

“I’m making T-Shirts,” Thomas-St. Clair said.

There have been more than T-shirts. Now, it's a communitywide initiative to gather stakeholders, use data and push the community to change.

The goal of the mission: Reduce the number of homicides to fewer than 100, or below triple digits. The last time the city had fewer than 100 homicides was in 2015, when 99 people were killed.

Columbus homicides database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children and its founder, Thomas-St. Clair, are spearheading the effort.

There were 149 homicides in Columbus in 2023, making it the third-deadliest year in the city's history. While the number of homicides in 2023 increased slightly from the 140 reported in 2022, the number of people killed remained significantly below the record 205 homicides reported in 2021.

The approach will utilize partnerships between Columbus police, including providing data quickly to determine the best areas in the city to focus resources in efforts to reduce and potentially prevent homicides.

"The data doesn’t lie, and that’s our GPS," Thomas-St. Clair said.

In the launch of the effort on Saturday afternoon, community leaders and stakeholders gathered at Polaris Fashion Place to have "authentic conversation" with a goal of saving lives.

"We are all under siege under this plague that is violence, and it will grab our babies," said Ralph Carter, founder of We are Linden. "When someone feels like they’re challenged, the wall goes up. I'm challenging my community to stand up and be a part of this initiative. We will be under triple digits."

Apostle Niki Hampton, who leads at Fresh Start Worship Center, said the community has to come together and put its money, both figuratively and literally, where its mouth is.

"We’ve got to get in this work instead of just hollering behind a pulpit with a microphone," Hampton said.

Other speakers included City Councilmember Emanuel Remy, who pledged the city's continued support for MOMCC and its efforts, and Deputy Chief Counsel for the Franklin County Prosecutor's office, Anthony Pierson, pledged his office's continued support.

"Right now, we’re seeing families be pushed out of their homes, we’re seeing young babies not knowing where their next meal is going to come from, we’re seeing moms have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet," said state Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, D-Columbus. "Until we get upstream to address the issues that families are facing in real time, we’re going to see the unfortunate result of people losing their lives because of it."

Jarrells noted that a recent homicide happened within a few blocks of his home and that every homicide victim lives down the street from someone else.

"These are people that could have had a ripple of change … had our cities done different," Jarrells said.

Thomas-St. Clair also said that while the initial goal is to get the city's homicide rate under triple digits, it doesn't discount the pain that families who lose someone to violence will feel. The goal of the group will continue to evolve as there is hopefully success in reducing violence.

"It's something that we can continue to chip away," Thomas-St.Clair said. "In the city, we are killing each other."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Community partnership launches to bring Columbus homicides below 100