‘Not one ounce of remorse’: Olathe man sentenced in 2019 murder of 17-year-old

Amy Workman stood in a Johnson County Courtroom Thursday afternoon as 28-year-old Raymond Cherry was sentenced to a minimum of 31 years in prison.

Her shirt was covered with photos of her son, Ben Workman, who was shot and killed in his Overland Park apartment four years ago when he was just 17.

In the gallery, a poster tucked away showed photos of Ben Workman at various stages of his youth, beaming next to family and friends.

Ben Workman was shot and killed at his Overland Park apartment in 2019.

“He is here supporting me,” she said, standing before Judge James Charles Droege to give her victim impact statement. “He is here beside me.”

Cherry was convicted on six counts in February.

Thursday, he was sentenced to 25 years to life for his first-degree murder charge, with an additional 72 months for aggravated robbery. Time for his other charges — including aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm — is set to run concurrently.

The shooting

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019, Ben Workman was fatally shot inside his Overland Park apartment on the 8000 block of Farley Street.

Court documents allege the teen was killed during an armed robbery or attempted armed robbery.

Cherry, Alan Michael Hicks, 25, and Juriah Sue Jones, 21, were each charged in his death.

Hicks remains in custody in Johnson County and faces three felony charges, including one for first-degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million. Hicks’ next court date is a scheduling conference in June.

Jones, who faces one count of first-degree murder, remains out on bond and is on house arrest, according to Johnson County District Court records. She is also set to appear in court for a scheduling conference in June.

‘Always be Ben’s mom’

Thursday’s sentencing was a long time coming, Amy Workman says. She waited four years to stand in front of Cherry in his orange jumpsuit and give him “a piece of my mind.”

She prays the courts will deal an equal measure of justice to each defendant.

“They absolutely have not one ounce of remorse in their bodies,” she said.

But Amy Workman said knowing Cherry will serve time in prison makes her feel a little lighter.

She loves when people ask about the tattoos on her arms, which pay tribute to her son. She wants to keep his memory alive.

Ben Workman was a hard worker and devoted friend. His warm laugh, Amy Workman said, was infectious. The teen’s plans to graduate high school early, get married, attend college and one day have children were curtailed the evening he was shot and killed.

Amy Workman said her son, Ben Workman, learned to wink at a young age.

Her son’s early death devastated his brothers and has given her a host of health problems. Amy Workman said she was diagnosed with broken heart syndrome, a condition where the heart is weakened after a person experiences intense emotional distress.

While the pain of his absence is felt daily, Amy Workman said she’s able to continue on with the hope that she’ll be reunited with him again some day.

Thursday, she told the judge her son would be proud of her strength.

“I will always be Ben’s mom,” she said.