Not only HIMARS: Ukraines Defence Ministry shows French MLRS that sends Russian troops straight to hell

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (MDU) has posted a video of LRU, a French multiple launch rocket system, which has been destroying Russian forces in the forefront for a month now.

Source: English-language Twitter account of the MDU; Army Inform military news outlet

Quote: "They say all fairy tales end with a wedding, and all video clips end with HIMARS firing.

For the first time on screen: LRU/M270A1 after sending the Ruscists some hellish gifts. Watch out! Despite the long weekends and holidays, there will be more soon."

They say all fairy tales end with a wedding, and all video clips end with HIMARS firing.

For the first time on screen: LRU/M270A1 after sending the ruscists some hellish gifts.

Watch out! Despite the long weekends and holidays, there will be more soon. pic.twitter.com/5ls5m5BdLQ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 30, 2022

Details: The Lance Roquette Unitaire Multiple Launch Rocket System, or LRU for short, is a French upgrade of the American M270 MLRS. The first LRU arrived in Ukraine from France in late November.

LRU features