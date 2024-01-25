'Do Not Use Other Genocides to Describe This One': Student Shocked at Own Verbal Slip

A University of Vermont student has gone viral for a verbal slip at a Burlington City Council meeting where she said she was “appalled” that people were using “other genocides to describe this one”, referring to the conflict in Gaza.

Footage from the meeting shows Josefina Leit, a first-year student at the University of Vermont, speaking during a meeting discussing whether to allow articles presented in the Apartheid-Free Burlington petition to appear on a Town Meeting Day ballot in March.

The articles proposed include phrasings such as: “We pledge to join others in working to end all support to Israel’s Apartheid regime, settler colonialism, and military occupation.”

Local media reported that more than 100 people spoke during the public comment period at Monday’s council meeting.

Leit began her speech by acknowledging the “pain and sorrow on both sides of the war”.

She then went on to speak against the petition, calling it “disingenuous” that Burlington City Council was allowing the ongoing conflict to “divert their time” away from local matters.

Leit continued: “And I would like to use the rest of my time to say how appalled I am that people are bringing up the Holocaust. Do not use other genocides to describe this one.”

This sentence was followed by laughter from the crowd, with Leit seeming shocked as she realized what she had said.

Following the public comment period, Democratic city councilors united to block the measure 7-5, local media reported. Credit: Town Meeting TV via Storyful