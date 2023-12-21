Not about owning them, it's about caring for them; Orrville considers poultry policy

Orrville City Council held a public hearing at the beginning of its Monday meeting to hear opinions regarding raising livestock within city limits.

Several citizens voiced opposition to repealing the current ordinance. One resident highlighted the potential drawbacks of having livestock, citing issues like unpleasant odors, particularly during the summer season. Another concern raised was the possible influx of predators like coyotes and weasels.

Council voted 5-2 allowing representatives from the Wayne County 4-H Rabbit and Poultry Action Committee to speak as experts on the subject.

Chad and Sarah Zimmerly, representing the rabbit committee, shared success stories of her daughter participating in national rabbit shows and running a rabbit breeding business.'

“Rabbits are easy animals to raise with minimum space needed. (They are) very quiet," Chad Zimmerly said, noting the family has time, money and education invested.

Orrville City Council is still considering options of allowing residents to have poultry and rabbits within the city limits. A proposed ordinance will be given a third reading at the January meeting.

Not an issue of owning poultry it's an issue of 'taking care of them'

Dan Linden from the Wayne County 4-H Poultry Committee said the concerns about raising rabbits and chickens can be avoided with the right regulations.

“It’s not an issue of owning them it’s an issue of taking care of them,” Linden said.

Mayor Dave Handwerk explained his concern about potential non-compliance with rules, especially regarding the regular cleaning of litter, which could disturb neighbors.

Speakers also raised questions about the procedures of filing a complaint and if law enforcement will take action regarding violations.

City Council concluded the meeting Monday with a resolution thanking Mayor Handwerk, who did not run for reelection, for his service.

The proposed ordinance stipulates citizens can keep up to six chickens and rabbits in an enclosed pen located in the rear or side yard only. The pen must be 25 feet from residential or business structures and five feet from property lines.

Roosters are not permitted, and slaughtering and selling on the property are prohibited. A permit from the Safety Service Office, with an applicable fee, is required, and any violation will be considered a minor misdemeanor.

To address ongoing concerns, the council members agreed to conduct a third reading in the next meeting, allowing for further research and a comprehensive response to residents' issues.

Cory Seiler is the new Orrville Police Department chief.

Other Business

Council members approved a resolution to provide the Division of Cannabis nine months to implement rules and regulations regarding the adult-use marijuana program. The resolution aims to create a better understanding of how the business of selling marijuana will take place in zoning and planning and how it will affect public safety.

Chief Matt Birkbeck announced officer Cory Seiler as the new city police chief.

The city will receive a $4,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC). The funds will be used to repair three streets - Bell Avenue, McGill Street, and Washington Boulevard.

Council concluded the meeting with a resolution to show appreciation to Handwerk as he retires after serving as a mayor of Orrville for 16 years. Handwerk previously served as a president of Orrville City Council for 12 years, and a council member for six years. “I am very proud of the many projects that we have completed over the years and have enjoyed working with all of the different council members and other city and utility employees,” he said. Matthew Plybon will succeed Handwerk starting in January.

In addition, the council praised council members John Lorson and Darrell Mosley for their service. Lorson lost his seat in the November election to Rees Davies, while Mosley ran for the mayor position.

The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, at City Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Orrville City Council holds a public hearing on livestock issue