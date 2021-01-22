‘We’re not packing our bags at 100 million’: Biden press secretary hits back at complaints Covid vaccine plan not enough

(AP)

The White House press secretary has responded to criticism from the public that Joe Biden’s plan to administer 100 million vaccines in 100 days was not enough, at a time when Covid-19 surges through the US.

“Our objective in setting that bold goal … is to set our own markers but also set markers for the American people,” Jen Psaki said on Good Morning America on Friday.

“But when we reach that goal, and we’re confident we will, we’re going to build from there. We’re not packing our bags at 100 million shots,” she added.

Mr Biden unveiled his national Covid-19 plan on Thursday, which included how his administration intended to get 100 million vaccines into the arms of Americans within 100 days.

But then he received questions on if that goal would be enough.

“When I announced it you all said it's not possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” Mr Biden said to a White House reporter.

