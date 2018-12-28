Do not pass by this crocheted 'Monopoly' blanket. Do not collect $200.

Love or hate Monopoly, you've got to have respect for a mom who crochets the entire board.

Writer Pilot Viruet's mother recently crotched the famous board game board for a Christmas gift.

The result was so good, it almost made me like the game.

hello, please look at this giant blanket my mom crocheted for me!!! pic.twitter.com/TTRQwJAmnZ — pilot! (@pilotviruet) December 27, 2018

Like many players, I too have been a victim of marathon-long Monopoly board game sessions. I've witnessed grown adults throw fake money on the board after they were forced to empty out their fake bank accounts because they landed on Park.

I can, however, understand on a theoretical level why someone might enjoy the game. And I have tremendous respect for the amount of craftsmanship that went into crocheting this.

Not all crocheting is this exact. I submit the only evidence needed to make my case:

Thank you, Viruet's mom, for your excellence in board game crocheting.