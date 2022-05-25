'We are not persuaded': State appeals court upholds Petersburg man's drug convictions

RICHMOND — The Virginia Court of Appeals has rejected claims from a Petersburg man that five-year-old drug charges for which he now is serving time should be dropped due to "insufficient evidence."

Antoine Lamont Dean, now 38, was sentenced in 2018 to 50 years in prison with 45 of them suspended on the charges stemming from two separate incidents in July and December of that year. In the appeal, Dean claimed prosecutors failed to prove that plastic bags containing cocaine — with one of them weighing more than 19 grams — found in his car in both instances actually belonged to him.

In a unanimous opinion written by Judge Stuart Raphael, the court said that reversal of a conviction is done when the lower court's decision "is plainly wrong or without evidence to support it." In both instances, he wrote, the drugs found in the car were within plain sight of the driver.

"We are not persuaded," Raphael wrote.

In the July 2018 case, Dean was stopped for speeding on Farmer Street, and the officer noticed a bag of what appeared to be narcotics when Dean opened the car door claiming that the window was broken. According to Petersburg Circuit Court testimony, Dean attempted to close the door and when the officer intervened, Dean appeared to go after the officer like a “football player attempting to rush somebody."

After the officer subdued Dean and backup arrived, the first officer searched Dean's car and found a bag in the center console that proved to be 19.2 grams of cocaine. Assorted paraphernalia was found in the car, including the substance inositol that is used in processing cocaine.

Dean initially denied any knowledge of any substances or paraphernalia inside his car, but later recanted. He claimed he was using the inositol for weight loss and the plastic bags to store candy for his children.

In addition to the drug charges, Dean was also convicted of assault on a police officer, which he did not deny.

Five months later in December 2018, according to court testimony, a detective saw Dean driving on South Jones Street, then stop for an extended period of time in front of a house. When Dean got out of his car and was approached by the detective, he reportedly locked the doors and started shouting that he was being harassed.

When asked for his driver's license, Dean reportedly told the detective it was inside the house where he had stopped and he would go get it. The detective testified that he saw Dean run out a back door of the house and jump a fence.

Dean's car was impounded and searched, and a bag of 1.2 grams of cocaine was found in the front passenger seat on top of a summons with Dean's name on it. Dean, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, denied fleeing the house and said he did not want to show his license because he had not committed a crime. He said he was sitting in the car charging his cell phone when the detective approached him.

The appellate court noted the reports of Dean attempting to flee in both instances "evidenced his consciousness of his guilt."

Dean is currently being held at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake. He is scheduled to be released in December 2024.

The case is Case #0764-21-2, Dean vs. Commonwealth. A complete copy of the appellate court opinion can be found here. You can listen to the audio of the appeals case by clicking here.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

