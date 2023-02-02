'We are not playing with these criminals': Escambia deputies nab car suspected in drive by

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped a car Thursday afternoon they believe is related to drive-by shootings in the county.

Multiple deputies had the intersection of B Street and DeSoto Street blocked off after stopping a white vehicle that appeared to be damaged, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

"We are not playing with these criminals," Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said in the post.

5 shootings in 4 days: Escambia sheriff said shootings left 2 dead, several injured

Blue Angel fatal shooting:ECSO: Deputies investigating Blue Angel Parkway body found with gunshot wound as homicide

Spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal there was one individual inside the vehicle, but could not share any identifying information or whether if the person was detained or arrested.

In one of the ECSO photos posted to Facebook, there appears to be a firearm lying on the floorboard of the stopped vehicle.

On Wednesday, Simmons posted a video on Facebook providing details on four shootings — two fatal — that had occurred in the county since Sunday, and said deputies were doing "pretty dang good police work" to investigate them.

Lewis said Thursday she could not provide any information regarding which drive-by shooting the car may have been involved.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO stopped car believed to be involved in drive-by shootings