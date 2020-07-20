It's not poachers killing elephants in Botswana. That worries conservationists.

Botswana's elephants are literally dropping dead.

Hundreds of elephant carcasses have been found scattered across a remote, narrow region of the north — and poaching isn't to blame.

The mystery has dragged on for months, and experts say the slow response to the deaths has shed light on deeper issues in the country's relationship with the prized creatures.

The carcasses of at least 67 adult elephants were found in May, the acting permanent secretary of Botswana's Environment Ministry, Oduetse Koboto, said at a news conference Friday. Aerial surveys of the Okavango Delta, a wetland near the Namibian border, have confirmed 281 deaths, although as many as 356 carcasses have been reported.

While not heavily populated, the area is "overstuffed" with elephants, Pieter Kat, director of the U.K.-based conservation group LionAid, said in an interview. That's because — compared to neighboring Zimbabwe, Angola and Namibia — Botswana has long prohibited hunting and has been a leader in anti-poaching efforts.

"Wherever these elephants went when they stepped out of Botswana, they were either poached or killed or they were shot by hunters, so no wonder they concentrated back into northern Botswana," Kat said.

An estimated 130,000 elephants live in Botswana, about 18,000 of which forage in the immediate area where the carcasses were found.

"This is not a very significant mortality," Cyril Taolo, acting director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, said at Friday's news conference.

But conservationists say otherwise. Africa's elephant population has diminished to about 415,000 from 3 million to 5 million a century ago, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

A few hundred elephants may be a relatively small percentage of the population. Given the vulnerability of the species, however, the unknown threat is disconcerting, said Keith Lindsay, a conservation biologist based in Oxford, England, who specializes in elephants.

Image: The carcass of one of the many elephants which have died mysteriously in the Okavango Delta in Botswana. (AP) More

"It's worrying," Lindsay said. "If it is a disease, then it could be catastrophic."

Anthrax, a disease caused by a naturally occurring bacterium in the environment, can cause high rates of mortality among elephants and other species, Lindsay said.

But tests have ruled anthrax out, said Botswana's principal veterinarian, Mmadi Reuben.

Many things can kill elephants — from poaching to environmental factors and simply old age.

Poaching was also ruled out quickly because the elephants' tusks — the main draw of the illegal ivory trade — were intact, Lindsay said. The country wasn't in the dry season when the first deaths were reported, and it hasn't been suffering from a drought, meaning there should be enough vegetation to sustain the animals.

Many of the adult elephants that have died were still in their prime years — too young to be dying of natural causes.

"The way that they were seen from the air sort of dragging their hind legs and walking around all suggests some sort of agent that interfered with our normal nerve communications," Kat said.

Lindsay said that while another disease is always a possibility, the scale and speed at which the elephants are dying makes a disease unlikely.

"The only thing that kills elephants quickly is people killing elephants," he said.

But if not for ivory, then for what? Possible reasons are far from clear.

Conflict between people and wildlife, which can include the destruction of property, agriculture and even human deaths, is another reason elephants can be targeted, Kat said.

With the elephant population running high, Botswana reintroduced trophy hunting last year. The first round of 70 licenses, with a quota of killing a total of 272 elephants, were made available this year, but the practice has been on hold because of coronavirus lockdowns.