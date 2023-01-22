‘That’s not protesting, that’s terrorism’; APD chief calls vandalism in downtown Atlanta

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or an attorney to tell you that breaking windows and setting fires, that’s not protesting, that’s terrorism. They will be charged accordingly,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Those were the strong words form Atlanta’s top cop.

Atlanta Police, Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia State Patrol all held a news conference on Saturday night to address extreme vandalism in downtown near Ellis Street and Peachtree Street.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill saw broken windows to several businesses, like Truist and Wells Fargo Banks. An APD car was also set on fire.

“We’re very fortunate tonight that when the men and women of law enforcement responded none were harmed. No Atlanta Police officer, sheriff’s deputy or state trooper have been injured tonight,” said Chief Schierbaum.

Police said six people were arrested.

Mayor Andre Dickens said many of them, are not from the area.

“Many of them don’t even live in Atlanta or in the state of Georgia,” Dickens said.

Both Mayor Dickens and Chief Schierbaum said this type of violence won’t be tolerated.

“My message is simple: to those who seek to continue this type of criminal behavior, we will find you and we will arrest you and you will be held accountable,” said Dickens.

“Every citizen of this city should know that when criminals arrive in Atlanta, Georgia they will be met by their police department,” said Chief Schierbaum.

