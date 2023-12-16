NOT QUITE READY FOR PAGE 1: Fareway names assistant manager, Synergy raises $8K, and more

Dec. 16—Welcome to "Not Quite Ready for Page 1," a list of miscellaneous news nuggets that we haven't quite crafted into full-blown news stories, or that we might not but we want to share anyway. So here we go:

—Mitch Millius, who has 13 years of experience, is the new assistant grocery manager at Clinton's Fareway store. He started in the role in the first week of December.

—The Synergy open house on Nov. 8 drew in more than 120 attendees and raised $8,664 for the food and housing nonprofit Information and Referral Assistance Program.

—Embrace the Winter, a community and fine arts fair, is planned for Feb. 2-4 with indoor and outdoor events in Clinton and Fulton. A snowball softball tournament is in the works.

—The Clinton Hometown Pride Committee is offering three levels of bricks for recognition of donations to the Duke Slater statue project. The 4-inch-by-8 bricks are for $100, 8-by-8 bricks for $175, and 8-by-12 bricks for $375. The first bricks were laid last Saturday.

—There will be no meeting of The Gathering Place on Thursdays at the Firs Unite Presbyterian Church until Jan. 11. Then it will resume on Thursdays from 1-4pm.

—Peter Tokar III will be the next president and chief executive officer of the Quad Cities Chamber starting mid-January 2024. He previously held economic development positions in Texas, Georgia and Florida.

—The city is selling an empty lot at 1302 Camanche Ave. to La Laguna Market Inc. to expand a parking lot for a restaurant and a market on the adjacent lot at 1312 Camanche Ave. Moe's P