Not Quite Robocop, But This California Police Department is Rocking a Tesla Model S

By CCN.com: The Fremont Police Department has announced that it is launching a pilot program to use electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions while patrolling the sunny California locality, and it’s turning to hometown company Tesla for help.

Tesla: Coming Soon to a Police Department Near You?

The first stage of the ongoing pilot makes use of a Tesla Model S that has been customised to meet the police department’s automotive needs. According to the statement released on Wednesday, the department is considering the possibility of adopting electric vehicles to replace its entire fleet of patrol cars if this pilot program shows positive results.

In 2017, the city of Fremont, California – which is home to Tesla’s assembly factory – put a team together to study the possibility of Fremont relacing its combustion engine patrol cars with electric vehicles. Drawing on expertise from various parts of the city government including the police, finance, public works, and engineering departments, the team set about drawing up a plan to cut down on carbon emissions.

