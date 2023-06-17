NOT A 'RANDOM ACT: 2 men injured in Manistee shooting

Jun. 16—MANISTEE — Two men were injured, one critically, and two others jailed after a shooting in downtown Manistee Friday afternoon, Manistee City Police Chief Joshua Glass said.

A Traverse City man, airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, was reported in critical condition at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile, a Muskegon man was transported to the Munson Manistee Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Glass said.

The report of the shooting in the 200 block of Fifth Street came in to Manistee County dispatch at 12:36 p.m. Friday, Glass said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 36-year-old Traverse City man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Witnesses told police they saw the suspected shooter flee on foot, along with two other people.

Glass said local law enforcement agencies established a perimeter around downtown Manistee to locate the suspect.

Approximately one hour after the first call, Manistee dispatch received a call about a second shooting in the 900 block of Vine Street.

Later, Glass said, officers realized that both shootings had taken place at the same time, but the injured men were found in separate locations.

Once officers got to Vine Street, they found the 19-year-old Muskegon man who had sustained two gunshot wounds to his extremities.

Based on their findings so far, police said they believe both gunshot injuries were from an initial incident on Fifth Street earlier Friday.

As they continued investigating, Glass said, two other people were located and questioned about their involvement in the shooting at a house on Second Street. These two are in custody at the Manistee County Jail, he said, and both men who sustained injuries are in custody while they receive medical treatment.

All of the individuals were known to each other and it "was not a random act of violence," Glass said, noting that there was no threat to the public.

Police do not yet know the motive for the shooting. But, as of Friday evening, Glass said they believe that everyone involved in the shooting is in custody.

Earlier Friday, Manistee city officials closed City Hall in response to what was termed a "public safety event" and told residents via a social media statement that trash services would be halted Friday, but were expected to resume this morning.

Glass confirmed later that all Manistee Public Schools had been put on lockdown while law enforcement responded to the calls.

On Friday afternoon, multiple crime scenes were identified: Fifth and Hancock streets, Eighth and Kosciusko streets, the 300 block of Second Street and Ninth and Vine streets. The public was asked to avoid those areas.

"The main thing for us was to try and contain the incident, figure out how to de-escalate it," Glass said.

Michigan State Police officials confirmed they were on the scene to assist.

The case remains under investigation, and Glass said he will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The MCPD also was assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff's Office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, the SET Narcotics Team, Manistee City Fire Department, Manistee Department of Public Works, MMR Emergency Medical Services, Manistee County Emergency Management, Manistee County Central Dispatch, Munson Manistee Hospital, Mason County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Ludington Police Department, Benzie County Sheriff's Office, Traverse City Police Department, Mason County Emergency Services, LIFE EMS, Aero-Med and Mason-Oceana Dispatch.